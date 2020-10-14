|
Support for Scottish independence hits record high as poll finds majority of Scots want break-up of the UK
Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
A clear majority of Scottish people now back independence from the UK according to a new poll. 55% of all voters back independence according to the Ipsos Mori/STV poll with just 39% opposed. Once undecided voters have been stripped out a total of 58% back independence....
