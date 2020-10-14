Global  
 

Thai protests: PM declares state of emergency in Bangkok to combat protests

BBC News Wednesday, 14 October 2020 ()
Prayuth Chan-ocha has invoked a state of emergency decree in Bangkok to combat pro-democracy protests.
Prayut Chan-o-cha Prayut Chan-o-cha Thai politician, current Prime Minister of Thailand

Thai protest targets government and monarchy [Video]

Thai protest targets government and monarchy

Around 20,000 people protested in Thailand's capital on Saturday against the government of former coup leader and Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, with many demonstrators also calling for reforms to the monarchy.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:44Published

Bangkok Bangkok Capital of Thailand

Thai protest rivals in show of force in Bangkok [Video]

Thai protest rivals in show of force in Bangkok

Thai anti-government protesters and royalist supporters of King Maha Vajiralongkorn staged rival shows of force on either side of a Bangkok street on Wednesday with political tension growing after three months of demonstrations. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:31Published

Thai protests: Thousands gather in Bangkok as king returns to country

 Pro-democracy protesters face off with royalists ahead of expected motorcade carrying the king.
BBC News

HRW calls for an end to arbitrary confinement of Rohingyas in Myanmar

 Bangkok, Oct 8 (efe-epa).- Human rights organization Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Thursday called for an end to the arbitrary and indefinite detention of some..
WorldNews
The Largest Urban Farming Green Roof in Asia [Video]

The Largest Urban Farming Green Roof in Asia

This is the largest urban farming green roof in Asia. It is the work of Bangkok-based landscape architecture firm Landprocess along with a team of engineers and designers. The landscape architect helped Thammasat University envision and implement a climate solution with Asia’s largest organic rooftop farm—Thammasat Urban Rooftop Farm (TURF). Repurposing 236,806 sq. ft. of wasted rooftop space, the design integrates modern landscape architecture with the agricultural ingenuity of traditional rice terraces.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

Kyrgyzstan state of emergency declared [Video]

Kyrgyzstan state of emergency declared

As Kyrgyzstan declares a state of emergency, the former president, Almazbek Atambayev, survived an assassination attempt in Bishkek on Friday when his car was shot at, Russia's RIA news agency cited an..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:29Published
Spanish government declares state of emergency in Madrid after court rejects partial lockdown [Video]

Spanish government declares state of emergency in Madrid after court rejects partial lockdown

The Spanish government has overruled Madrid's regional premier announced a state of emergency to tackle the country's surge in COVID-19 cases.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 01:29Published
'From Protests to Solutions - The Movement for Change' on WCPO 9 [Video]

'From Protests to Solutions - The Movement for Change' on WCPO 9

The protests have quieted down here in the Tri-State, but the calls for racial equality and justice are still loud and clear. WCPO examines where the movement goes from here in "From Protests to..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 20:15Published

