Who is Tushar Deshpande, a ball-boy in IPL 2008 to impressive debut for Delhi Capitals?

DNA Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Tushar Deshpande made his debut for Delhi Capitals in the clash against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020 and he impressed by getting the massive wicket of Ben Stokes. Towards the conclusion of the match, he held his nerve to bowl a good final over to seal a 13-run win for Shreyas Iyer's team as they went on top of the table.
