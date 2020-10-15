Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

China fires 2 health officials following new virus outbreak

WorldNews Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
China fires 2 health officials following new virus outbreakBEIJING (AP) — A hospital president and the director of the health commission in the northern Chinese city of Qingdao have been fired after China’s latest coronavirus outbreak, authorities said Thursday. A brief notice on the Qingdao city government’s official microblog Thursday said Health Commission Director Sui...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan - Published
News video: Health Headlines - 10-14-20

Health Headlines - 10-14-20 01:02

 In today's health headlines we talk about new research about how your blood type may impact your chance of getting COVID-19. Also, there are some alternate care facilities that have been opened to treat large numbers of COVID-19 patients in Milwaukee like what we saw early in the COVID-19 outbreak.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Qingdao Qingdao Prefecture-level and Sub-provincial city in Shandong, People's Republic of China

Covid 19 coronavirus: China fires two health officials following new virus outbreak

 A hospital president and the director of the health commission in the northern Chinese city of Qingdao have been fired after China's latest coronavirus outbreak,..
New Zealand Herald
China's Qingdao orders city-wide testing after new Covid-19 infections [Video]

China's Qingdao orders city-wide testing after new Covid-19 infections

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:44Published
China to test entire city of Qingdao after COVID-19 cases emerge [Video]

China to test entire city of Qingdao after COVID-19 cases emerge

The coastal city will test all nine million residents during the next five days with some areas locked down.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:14Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: China to test 9 million after fresh outbreak

 Chinese health authorities will test all 9 million people in the eastern city of Qingdao for the coronavirus this week after nine cases linked to a hospital were..
New Zealand Herald

Beijing Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China

Beijing slams Canada, accusing Trudeau’s government of ‘hypocrisy’ and ‘weakness’ over Xinjiang and Hong Kong remarks

 China has hit back at Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, after he criticized Beijing’s human rights record, detention of Canadian citizens, and use of..
WorldNews

'Immediately stop': China's warning to US after destroyer stand-off in disputed waters

 Beijing is doubling down on its assertion of total control over the South China Sea, swarming warships and aircraft around a US destroyer as it sailed through..
New Zealand Herald

Trade tensions: China targets Australian coal imports

 Australia is demanding answers from Beijing after reports Chinese customs authorities have been telling companies to stop importing Australian coal.Trade..
New Zealand Herald
How can India counter China-Pakistan joint 'mission' amid Ladakh tension? [Video]

How can India counter China-Pakistan joint 'mission' amid Ladakh tension?

As tension between India and China along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh persists, the former's defence minister Rajnath Singh said that Beijing and Islamabad are creating a border dispute 'under a mission'. Chinese and Pakistani interests converge in the Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh area, especially on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project. Singh's comments make it clear that the Indian government is looking at the big picture in the conflict which has stretched on since early summer and seems set to continue through Ladakh's harsh winter. The minister made the comments on the day that the 7th round of talks between Indian and Chinese delegations were held near the LAC to disengage troops, albeit with low hope of the same happening. China experts Srikanth Kondapalli, Professor of Chinese Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), and Atul Aneja, a senior journalist, discuss with Hindustan Times' Aditi Prasad the options that India has against this joint 'mission' in its neighbourhood.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:27Published

Related videos from verified sources

Large gathering linked to COVID outbreak in Gretna [Video]

Large gathering linked to COVID outbreak in Gretna

Large gathering linked to COVID outbreak in Gretna

Credit: KMTV Action 3 News     Duration: 00:31Published
Health Headlines - 10-12-20 [Video]

Health Headlines - 10-12-20

In today's health headlines we talk about how new COVID-19 cases are surging worldwide and officials are working to try and come up with new ideas for handling a second wave of the virus. Also, the..

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 02:59Published
Trump Hands Out The 'Blessing' Of COVID-19 To Nine At Minnesota Rally [Video]

Trump Hands Out The 'Blessing' Of COVID-19 To Nine At Minnesota Rally

On September 18th, 2020, President Donald Trump held a campaign rally in Bemidji, Minnesota. Now, state health officials there say nine people who attended the event have contracted the novel..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Despite Growing US-China Chasm The World May Not Become Bipolar – Analysis

Despite Growing US-China Chasm The World May Not Become Bipolar – Analysis The great power struggle between the U.S. and China may define international affairs in the coming years. That does not necessarily mean the world will become...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •Upworthy

China's free trade zones at a glance

China's free trade zones at a glance The China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone, the first one in China, made its debut in 2013, and has become a pioneer in China's comprehensively...
WorldNews

Nepal now setting up border outposts near China border

 Days after it was alleged that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) had constructed at least nine buildings on the Nepal side of the Nepal-China border...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this