Le'Veon Bell to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs, per reports
Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Three-time Pro Bowl running back Le'Veon Bell -- released by the New York Jets on Tuesday -- is expected to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs.
