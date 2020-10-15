Global  
 

Le'Veon Bell to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs, per reports

USATODAY.com Thursday, 15 October 2020 ()
Three-time Pro Bowl running back Le'Veon Bell -- released by the New York Jets on Tuesday -- is expected to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Nick Wright breaks down the impact Le'Veon Bell could have on his KC Chiefs | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Nick Wright breaks down the impact Le'Veon Bell could have on his KC Chiefs | FIRST THINGS FIRST 04:54

 Nick Wright breaks down the impact Le'Veon Bell could have on his Kansas City Chiefs. As Bell is a running back, Nick would prefer the Chiefs to avoid picking him up and run the ball a bit less.

