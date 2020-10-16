Global  
 

Carlos Correa's walk-off homer keeps Astros alive in ALCS vs. Rays

USATODAY.com Friday, 16 October 2020
Carlos Correa's home run in the ninth inning gave the Astros a 4-3 win in Game 5 of the ALCS against the Rays.
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Published
