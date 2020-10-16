|
Carlos Correa's walk-off homer keeps Astros alive in ALCS vs. Rays
Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
Carlos Correa's home run in the ninth inning gave the Astros a 4-3 win in Game 5 of the ALCS against the Rays.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Carlos Correa Puerto Rican baseball player
'Ain't nobody better': Carlos Correa burnishes postseason cred as Astros blast A's 10-5 in ALDS openerThe Astros and Athletics traded homers in Game 1 of the American League Division Series with Houston emerging with an 10-5 victory.
USATODAY.com
Houston Astros Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Houston, Texas, United States
'Nobody's ready to go home:' Manager Dusty Baker's old-school decisions pay off for Astros in ALCS Game 4Manager Dusty Baker made all the right moves in Game 4 of the ALCS, including keeping Zack Greinke in to pitch in the sixth inning against the Rays.
USATODAY.com
Manager Dusty Baker's gamble pays off, Astros stave off elimination with 4-3 win over Rays in ALCS Game 4Jose Altuve hit a solo homer in the 1st inning, George Springer hit the go-ahead two-run homer in the 5th to lead the Astros over the Rays in Game 4.
USATODAY.com
Nebraska Senator Uses ACB Hearing To Crap All Over Astros, 'Miserable Cheaters'"I'd like to talk about the Houston Astros, who are miserable cheaters." Nebraska U.S. Senator Ben Sasse used time during the Amy Coney Barrett hearing Wednesday..
TMZ.com
Sen. Ben Sasse calls Houston Astros 'miserable cheaters' during Amy Coney Barrett hearingSen. Ben Sasse, R-Nebraska, called the Houston Astros "miserable cheaters" during Supreme Court nominee Hon. Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation
USATODAY.com
American League Championship Series Major League Baseball series to determine which team will represent the American League in the World Series
Rays' defense shines – while Jose Altuve makes another costly error – as Tampa Bay takes 3-0 ALCS leadThe Tampa Bay Rays are one win away from the World Series after taking Game 3 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros.
USATODAY.com
Manuel Margot's amazing catch, home run lifts Rays over Astros in Game 2 of the ALCSManny Margot's three-run home run in the first inning lifted the Rays over the Astros in Game 2 of the ALCS.
USATODAY.com
Tampa Bay Rays Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in St. Petersburg, Florida, United States
Rays fans excited to pick-up their cutouts from Tropicana Field
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:43Published
Tampa Bay Rays not concerned about lack of offense in push for the Pennant
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:32Published
Rays hope to bounce back in game 5 after tough loss on Wednesday
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 00:35Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this