Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda: Mexico's ex-defence minister arrested in the US

BBC News Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
Gen Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda was arrested at LA airport, reportedly on a drugs agency warrant.
Salvador Cienfuegos, Mexico's Ex-Defense Minister, Is Arrested in L.A.

 Gen. Salvador Cienfuegos was detained at the airport at the request of the D.E.A. and will face drug and money-laundering charges, a federal law enforcement..
NYTimes.com

