Did Ceferin reveal Champions League format for 2024?

Kate Thornton and Scott Mills call on smokers to join them in quitting



The NHS's Stoptober campaign is hoping smokers in England will join a millionpeople - including Scott Mills and Kate Thornton - who managed to kick thehabit this year. New data from UCL show nearly an increase of nearly a quarter(22%) in people trying to quit this year. Nearly a quarter of those who triedto quit (23%) succeeded. Smoking prevalence in England is at an all-time lowof 13.9%.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:37 Published on January 1, 1970