|
Did Ceferin reveal Champions League format for 2024?
Friday, 16 October 2020 ()
After a Champions League season affected by coronavirus, Aleksander Ceferin, the UEFA president, went further to try and explore other formats for the Champions League for the future....
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Aleksander Čeferin Slovenian lawyer and football manager
Uefa considering options for Euro 2020 finals - CeferinUefa president Aleksander Ceferin says he is optimistic that the Euro 2020 finals, postponed until 2021, can be played with fans in stadiums across Europe next..
WorldNews
UEFA boss Ceferin relaxed about state-linked investments in clubs
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:14Published
UEFA's Ceferin considers future 'final eight' format for Champions League
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 05:51Published
UEFA Champions League European association football tournament
Kate Thornton and Scott Mills call on smokers to join them in quitting
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:37Published
Klopp happy with UCL draw, worried over international break
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 04:10Published
Champions League: Who have the English clubs drawn in the group stage?
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
Hungary, UEFA taking big risk having fans at Super Cup final says health expert
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 05:14Published
UEFA
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this