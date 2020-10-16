Educators upset by request to ‘show sympathy’ for Nakasone Friday, 16 October 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Complaints keep rising over plans for the funeral of former Prime Minister Yasuhiro Nakasone, ranging from the cost to taxpayers to allegations the government is interfering in political neutrality and "matters of the heart." The latest controversy erupted after the education ministry issued a notice to national universities, prefectural boards of education and other organizations, asking them to display sympathy for Nakasone when the Cabinet and the ruling Liberal Democratic Party jointly hold his tax-funded funeral on Oct. 17. Nakasone, an LDP member who served as head of state between 1982 and 1987, died on Nov. 29, 2019, at the age of 101. His funeral was initially scheduled for March...


