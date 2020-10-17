Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Houston Astros look to join rare company by overcoming 3-0 deficit against Tampa Bay Rays

USATODAY.com Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
The Astros look to become sixth major professional team to win series by overcoming 3-0 deficit. It was done once in MLB and four times in the NHL.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Published
News video: Rays look to defeat Astros in ALCS

Rays look to defeat Astros in ALCS 01:06

 Rays look to defeat Astros in ALCS

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Houston Astros Houston Astros Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Houston, Texas, United States

How to watch Rays vs. Astros: ALCS Game 6 live stream, schedule, TV channel, start time

 The Tampa Bay rays lead the Houston Astros 3-2 in the 2020 ALCS, but the Astros have the momentum after two wins in a row.
USATODAY.com

Astros star Carlos Correa calls his shot before walk-off homer in Game 5 against the Rays

 Astros shortstop Carlos Correa called his walk-off home run to keep Houston alive in the ALCS against the Rays.
USATODAY.com

Carlos Correa's walk-off homer keeps Astros alive in ALCS vs. Rays

 Carlos Correa's home run in the ninth inning gave the Astros a 4-3 win in Game 5 of the ALCS against the Rays.
USATODAY.com

Tampa Bay Rays Tampa Bay Rays Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in St. Petersburg, Florida, United States

Rays fans excited to pick-up their cutouts from Tropicana Field [Video]

Rays fans excited to pick-up their cutouts from Tropicana Field

Rays games inside Tropicana Field are done for the year. Fans can pick-up their cutouts as a lasting memory from a strange year in sports.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:43Published

Major League Baseball Major League Baseball Professional baseball league

MLB playoffs: Best photos from baseball's League Championship Series

 Check out the best shots from Major League Baseball's postseason.
USATODAY.com

MLB''s Fenway Park readies for early voting

 Early voting in the U.S. presidential election gets underway this weekend in Massachusetts. Registered voters in Boston will cast ballots at Fenway Park from..
USATODAY.com

Dodgers rout Braves, tie for 10th place all-time for MLB's biggest postseason blowouts

 L.A.'s 15-3 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the NLCS fell just short of the record for largest margin of victory in an MLB playoff game.
USATODAY.com

How to watch Rays vs. Yankees: MLB playoffs live stream, schedule, TV channel, start time for ALDS Game 5

 The Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees face off in the winner-take-all Game 5 of the American League Division Series on Friday.
USATODAY.com

National Hockey League National Hockey League North American professional ice hockey league

Rangers select Lafreniere with first overall draft pick [Video]

Rangers select Lafreniere with first overall draft pick

RESENDING WITH SHOT LIST AND FULL SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: SOUNDBITES WITH NHL TOP DRAFT PICKS ALEXIS LAFRENIERE AND TIM STUTZL / B-ROLL OF LAFRENIERE PLAYING COLLEGE HOCKEY SHOWS: RIMOUSKI, CANADA (FILE)

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 03:09Published
'Truly family now': Lightning team physician reminisces on NHL bubble life [Video]

'Truly family now': Lightning team physician reminisces on NHL bubble life

'Truly family now': Lightning team physician reminisces on NHL bubble life

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:46Published

Related videos from verified sources

Margot's home run, super catch propel Rays to Game 2 victory over Astros [Video]

Margot's home run, super catch propel Rays to Game 2 victory over Astros

Margot's home run, super catch propel Rays to Game 2 victory over Astros

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:44Published
ALCS: Rays bring big bats and arms to matchup with Astros [Video]

ALCS: Rays bring big bats and arms to matchup with Astros

SportsPulse: The Tampa Bay Rays dispatched the New York Yankees and will now face the Houston Astros in an ALCS which promises to feature a lot of fire power.

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 00:43Published

Related news from verified sources

Rays raise MLB postseason celebration game to a new level

 On-field dance-offs, trolling teams they've beaten and their next opponents? The Rays put it all out there.
ESPN Also reported by •FOX Sports

ALCS Game 7: Astros & Rays on what to expect in winner-take-all contest

ALCS Game 7: Astros & Rays on what to expect in winner-take-all contest Hear what players and managers from the Houston Astros and Tampa Bay Rays have to say ahead of Saturday’s ALCS Game 7. After taking a 3-0 series lead, the Rays...
FOX Sports

George Springer go-ahead single spurs Astros to ALCS Game 6 win over Rays, forces Game 7

George Springer go-ahead single spurs Astros to ALCS Game 6 win over Rays, forces Game 7 Houston Astros outfielder George Springer slapped a single up the middle, scoring two in the fifth inning, which flipped a 1-0 Astros deficit into a 2-1 lead....
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

uptonbell

Upton Bell Bill, We could go on forever. Nobody is watching the MLB Playoffs. The Only game I watched from beginning to end wa… https://t.co/24ySuFgJwd 15 hours ago

politicalHEDGE

The Political HEDGE How to watch Rays vs. Yankees: MLB playoffs live stream, schedule, TV channel, start time for ALDS Game 5 https://t.co/qkbuC6fAtf #Sports 3 days ago

ZenBaseball

Zen Baseball MLB Playoffs TV Schedule (10/6/20): Watch Yankees-Rays, Padres-Dodgers in ALDS, NLDS online without cable… https://t.co/VE9dVtYmCW 1 week ago

Sawyer23_

Sawyer @mattyballgame35 @MerleSwaggard4 @Starting9 The Yankees will always battle in the playoffs, credit them for getting… https://t.co/9dMkge5ZUU 1 week ago

zlabiz

Zla Official How to watch Rays vs. Yankees: MLB playoffs live stream, schedule, TV channel, start time for ALDS Game 5 – USA TODAY 1 week ago

NdWarrior95

Nikolas Dobies Yankees vs. Rays Game 5: How to watch, game thread, TV channel - Pinstripe Alley #NYYvsTB #NewYorkYankees #NYYforNY… https://t.co/lCaEkSpHkd 1 week ago

Tkro42

Tom Krosnowski RT @pinstripealley: It all comes down to this. Game Five between the #Yankees and #Rays is live in 30 minutes. Come stress with us in the… 1 week ago

rquack

Randal Quackenbush #Pirates fans may be even more depressed than #STLCards fans watching the playoffs. STL fans have to watch sluggers… https://t.co/hoLikvQh6x 1 week ago