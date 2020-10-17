|
Houston Astros look to join rare company by overcoming 3-0 deficit against Tampa Bay Rays
Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
The Astros look to become sixth major professional team to win series by overcoming 3-0 deficit. It was done once in MLB and four times in the NHL.
Houston Astros Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Houston, Texas, United States
Tampa Bay Rays Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in St. Petersburg, Florida, United States
Major League Baseball Professional baseball league
National Hockey League North American professional ice hockey league
