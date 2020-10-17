VIXC News Nine held in France after Islamist beheads teacher - https://t.co/PQAhl4ziwg #LatestComments https://t.co/PIgtwqqBdV 1 hour ago BUX Markets Nine held in France after Islamist beheads teacher https://t.co/8nSi6mdshZ 2 hours ago ARCHES Europe Nine held in France after Islamist beheads teacher https://t.co/OTgCpfsbCQ 2 hours ago Lo sconoscciuto RT @VJMallet: The attacker was an 18-year old Chechen refugee who had recently obtained a 10-year residence permit: Nine held in France aft… 2 hours ago Stock Thotz Nine held in France after Islamist beheads teacher 3 hours ago Victor Mallet The attacker was an 18-year old Chechen refugee who had recently obtained a 10-year residence permit: Nine held in… https://t.co/wQvg9mBoLd 5 hours ago Gregosh RT @FT: Nine held in France after Islamist beheads teacher https://t.co/wi4PxNfoCm 5 hours ago It's Bizbuz RT @FinancialTimes: Nine held in France after Islamist beheads teacher https://t.co/BkLIx8VB6G 5 hours ago