Nine held in France after Islamist beheads teacher

FT.com Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
Killing followed lesson on free speech that used cartoons of Prophet Mohammed  
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: French police arrest nine after teacher beheaded

French police arrest nine after teacher beheaded 01:50

 French police have arrested nine people after a suspected Islamist sympathizer beheaded a school teacher on the street of a Paris suburb on Friday, police sources said. Edward Baran reports.

