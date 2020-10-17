Kentucky dominates No. 17 Tennessee for first victory in Knoxville since 1984

Layman: Ready for primetime? Vols look part vs. Mizzou



Playing its first game in Knoxville in 10 months, Jeremy Pruitt’s Tennessee Volunteers were ready to go Saturday. The Vols jumped out to a 14-0 lead en route to a 35-12 victory over Missouri,..

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 01:31 Published 2 weeks ago