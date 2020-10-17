Global  
 

Kentucky dominates No. 17 Tennessee for first victory in Knoxville since 1984

USATODAY.com Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
Kentucky snapped a 17-game losing streak in Knoxville with its first win at Tennessee since 1984 by beating the Volunteers 34-7.
