Ganna takes third stage win as Almeida extends Giro lead
Saturday, 17 October 2020 ()
Filippo Ganna powered to his third stage win of this Giro d'Italia as Joao Almeida used the stage 14 time trial in Prosecco country to stretch his lead in the pink jersey. The 34km time trial from Conegliano to Valdobbiadene became an intra-Ineos battle with nobody able to get close to Ganna or his team-mate Rohan Dennis, the Australian second by 26 seconds but a further 43...
