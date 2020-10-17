Global  
 

Ganna takes third stage win as Almeida extends Giro lead

Saturday, 17 October 2020
Ganna takes third stage win as Almeida extends Giro leadFilippo Ganna powered to his third stage win of this Giro d'Italia as Joao Almeida used the stage 14 time trial in Prosecco country to stretch his lead in the pink jersey. The 34km time trial from Conegliano to Valdobbiadene became an intra-Ineos battle with nobody able to get close to Ganna or his team-mate Rohan Dennis, the Australian second by 26 seconds but a further 43...
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Filippo Ganna Filippo Ganna Italian cyclist


João Almeida (cyclist) João Almeida (cyclist) Portuguese cyclist

O'Connor wins stage 17 of Giro as Almeida leads

 Ben O'Connor wins stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia, as Joao Almeida retains the leaders' pink jersey.
BBC News

Giro d'Italia Giro d'Italia Cycling road race held in Italy

Gaviria tests positive for coronavirus for second time this year & is out of Giro

 UAE Team Emirates rider Fernando Gaviria tests positive for coronavirus for a second time this year and is out of the Giro d'Italia.
BBC News

Britain's Geoghegan Hart wins first Grand Tour stage to vault into Giro contention

 Britain's Tao Geoghegan Hart wins his first Grand Tour stage to climb to fourth place overall at the Giro d'Italia.
BBC News

Giro d’Italia: Ulissi takes stage 13 as Almeida consolidates lead

 Italian Diego Ulissi claimed a career eighth Giro d’Italia stage when he won Friday’s 13th stage, a 192km ride between Cervia and Monselice. The Team UAE..
WorldNews

Rohan Dennis Rohan Dennis Australian racing cyclist


Prosecco Prosecco Italian white wine


Valdobbiadene Valdobbiadene Comune in Veneto, Italy


Conegliano Conegliano Comune in Veneto, Italy


Ineos Ineos Privately owned multinational chemicals company

How discarded Froome could end up rescuing Ineos’ Grand Tour hopes

 As unlikely as his form suggests, Chris Froome's comeback could come in a place close to is heart - and, boy, do Ineos need it.
BBC News
Ineos and American Magic unveil boats ahead of America's Cup [Video]

Ineos and American Magic unveil boats ahead of America's Cup

Two of the boats that will challenge Team New Zealand in next year's America's Cup are unveiled in Auckland.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 05:04Published
Ineos' Bernal still recovering but ready for COVID-era Le Tour [Video]

Ineos' Bernal still recovering but ready for COVID-era Le Tour

Defending Tour de France champion Egan Bernal says he's working to be fully fit to challenge for this year's maillot jaune.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 08:16Published

