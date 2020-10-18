|
Trump's hopes fade in Wisconsin as 'greatest economy' boast unravels
Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
The president pinned his re-election hopes on economic success – but the pandemic has transformed the terrain Coarse, cruel, chaotic. Donald Trump has been called a lot of things. Even some of his supporters have had a hard time embracing the darker aspects of his personality. Until recently they...
