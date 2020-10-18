Trump's hopes fade in Wisconsin as 'greatest economy' boast unravels Sunday, 18 October 2020 ( 22 hours ago )

The president pinned his re-election hopes on economic success – but the pandemic has transformed the terrain Coarse, cruel, chaotic. Donald The president pinned his re-election hopes on economic success – but the pandemic has transformed the terrain Coarse, cruel, chaotic. Donald Trump has been called a lot of things. Even some of his supporters have had a hard time embracing the darker aspects of his personality. Until recently they... 👓 View full article

