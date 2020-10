Nationalist candidate Ersin Tatar wins Turkish Cypriot leadership vote Sunday, 18 October 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

Local officials confirm he narrowly defeated the left-wing incumbent Mustafa Akıncı in Sunday's run-off vote 👓 View full article

