Lin-Manuel Miranda mourns 'In the Heights,' 'West Side Story' actress Doreen Montalvo

USATODAY.com Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
Broadway actress Doreen Montalvo, who is set to appear in upcoming film adaptations of musicals "In the Heights" and "West Side Story," died at 56.
