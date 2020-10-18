|
Lin-Manuel Miranda mourns 'In the Heights,' 'West Side Story' actress Doreen Montalvo
Sunday, 18 October 2020 ()
Broadway actress Doreen Montalvo, who is set to appear in upcoming film adaptations of musicals "In the Heights" and "West Side Story," died at 56.
