Brexit negotiators to talk after Gove leaves door ‘ajar’ for trade discussions

PM hopes to resist national lockdown 'if at all possible'



Boris Johnson has said he would resist another national lockdown “if at allpossible” as he comes under pressure to impose a short “circuit-breaker”across the country. The Prime Minister told a Downing Street press conference:“Some have argued that we should introduce a national lockdown instead oftargeted local action and I disagree. “Closing businesses in Cornwall wheretransmission is low will not cut transmission in Manchester. “So, while Ican’t rule anything out, if at all possible, I want to avoid another nationallockdown with the damaging health, economic and social effects it would have.”

