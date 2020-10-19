|
Brexit negotiators to talk after Gove leaves door ‘ajar’ for trade discussions
Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
Brexit negotiators Lord Frost and Michel Barnier are expected to speak on Monday after Michael Gove said the door was “ajar” for trade talks to resume. The Cabinet Office minister said negotiations could go ahead if the EU changes its approach, despite Downing Street previously declaring discussions as “over”. EU negotiator Mr Barnier was expecting to be called by his Downing Street counterpart on Monday afternoon, though No 10 was no more specific than saying the...
Michel Barnier French politician and EU negotiator
Brexit ‘trade talks are over’: UK sees no point in more negotiations unless EU changes its stanceThe UK sees no point in continuing trade talks with the EU unless it “fundamentally changes” its position, a spokesman for Britain’s PM Boris Johnson has..
Michel Barnier arrives in London
Michel Barnier arrives in London for fresh post-Brexit trade deal talks
Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union
UK archbishops issue Brexit warningThe intervention comes as peers are due to debate the Internal Markets Bill for the first time.
UK archbishops urge ministers not to breach international law over BrexitLeaders of Anglican church say internal market bill risks being a ‘disastrous precedent’ The Anglican church has publicly challenged the government’s..
Britain's Gove says door 'ajar' on EU trade talks
David Frost, Baron Frost British civil servant
German Chancellor Angela Merkel says both sides need to compromise on Brexit
Michael Gove British Conservative politician
Brexit: Door 'still ajar' for EU trade talks, says GoveThe UK will continue to engage but only if the EU changes its position in key areas, says Michael Gove.
Britain will not back down over Brexit legislation, Michael Gove tells the EU
European Union Economic and political union of European states
EU investigates Instagram over handling of children's dataFacebook could face a large fine if Instagram is found to have broken European Union privacy laws.
Europe's week: Leaders face tough decisions amid second wave of COVID-19
Pak likely to remain in FATF 'grey list', fails to fulfill six key mandatesThis will become a major problem for Pakistan as it will become difficult for Islamabad to procure financial aid from the International Monetary Fund (IMF),..
Downing Street Street in London, England
Covid: Confusion over fresh talks in Manchester tier rowDowning Street says talks will resume on Sunday - but local leaders deny knowledge of a call.
Covid: Confusion over fresh talks in Manchester Covid rowDowning Street says talks will resume on Sunday - but local leaders deny knowledge of a call.
PM hopes to resist national lockdown 'if at all possible'
Cabinet Office United Kingdom government ministerial department
Trade talks in the balance after the UK rejects EU ultimatum
10 Downing Street Headquarters of British Government
PM leaves Downing St for Commons
PM leaves Downing St for Tory conference
