Brexit negotiators to talk after Gove leaves door ‘ajar’ for trade discussions

WorldNews Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
Brexit negotiators to talk after Gove leaves door ‘ajar’ for trade discussionsBrexit negotiators Lord Frost and Michel Barnier are expected to speak on Monday after Michael Gove said the door was “ajar” for trade talks to resume. The Cabinet Office minister said negotiations could go ahead if the EU changes its approach, despite Downing Street previously declaring discussions as “over”. EU negotiator Mr Barnier was expecting to be called by his Downing Street counterpart on Monday afternoon, though No 10 was no more specific than saying the...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Michael Gove leaves door ‘ajar’ for post-Brexit trade talks with EU

Michael Gove leaves door ‘ajar’ for post-Brexit trade talks with EU 01:10

 Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove has insisted that the door is “ajar” forpost-Brexit trade talks to continue with the EU after Downing Street declarednegotiations as “over”. Mr Gove accused EU officials of not being seriousabout making compromises and said they would have to back down if...

