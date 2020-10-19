|
Greece Finalizes Plan to Build Wall on Border with Turkey
Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
ATHENS — Greece's government says it has finalized plans to extend a wall along its northeast border with Turkey, over concerns that migrants may try to stage mass crossings into the European Union country. Government spokesman Stelios Petsas said Monday that 26 kilometers...
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Turkey Country in Western Asia and Southeastern Europe
Divided Cyprus eyes impact of Turkey's man winning northern vote
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 03:17Published
Turkey Caught Greece, EU, Germany Off Guard with Energy HuntThe move by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to again send an energy research vessel and warships off the Greek island of Kastellorizo, caught the Greek..
WorldNews
Right-wing nationalist Ersin Tatar wins in northern CyprusErsin Tatar, who is pro-Turkey and wants Cyprus to be two separate states, was elected president.
BBC News
New clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh, Pompeo says Turkey makes situation worseArmenian and Azeri forces fought new clashes on Friday, defying hopes of ending nearly three weeks of fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh enclave, and US..
WorldNews
Greece Country in southeastern Europe
Coronavirus: Dutch PM concedes 'wrong assessment' over royal holidayFacing strong criticism, the royals cut short a trip to Greece they began during a partial lockdown.
BBC News
Dutch royals' holiday cut short amid anger as Netherlands in partial lockdownThe Dutch royal couple were back in the Netherlands Saturday after their holiday to Greece had to be abandoned because of an uproar back home, where people are..
New Zealand Herald
Coronavirus: Dutch royals return amid anger over Covid holidayThe family flew back from Greece after just a day on holiday there, amid intense criticism.
BBC News
Athens Capital of Greece
Greece: Extreme-right party leaders jailed for 13 yearsATHENS, Greece (AP) — A Greek court sentenced the leadership of the extreme-right Golden Dawn party to 13 years in prison Wednesday, imposing the near-maximum..
WorldNews
Greece rips new survey mission by Turkey as adding to tensionsATHENS, Greece -- Greece accused neighbor Turkey of undermining efforts to ease a crisis over eastern Mediterranean drilling rights Monday, after Ankara..
WorldNews
Watch: Violent clashes after landmark Golden Dawn verdict in Athens
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:50Published
European Union Economic and political union of European states
Michael Gove: Further Brexit trade talks meaningless unless EU changes position
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:54Published
Gove: Further Brexit talks 'meaningless' unless EU change
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:51Published
Theresa May sounds no-deal Brexit security warning
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:32Published
Will France's largest glacier still be here by the end of the century?
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 02:48Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this