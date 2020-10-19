Global  
 

Greece Finalizes Plan to Build Wall on Border with Turkey

WorldNews Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
Greece Finalizes Plan to Build Wall on Border with TurkeyATHENSGreece's government says it has finalized plans to extend a wall along its northeast border with Turkey, over concerns that migrants may try to stage mass crossings into the European Union country. Government spokesman Stelios Petsas said Monday that 26 kilometers...
Greece, Turkey Cannot Rely On EU To Resolve Crisis – OpEd

Greece, Turkey Cannot Rely On EU To Resolve Crisis – OpEd By Yasar Yakis* The respite in tensions between Greece and Turkey as a result of Ankara’s withdrawal of its seismic survey ship Oruc Reis from contested...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphSeattlePI.com

Greece calls Turkey's survey in the Mediterranean a 'major escalation'

 Greece has condemned Turkey's decision to send its Oruc Reis research ship back to the eastern Mediterranean. Both nations have overlapping claims for...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphEurasia ReviewSeattlePI.comOilPrice.comEnergy Daily

Greece Finalizes Plan to Build Wall on Border with Turkey

Greece Finalizes Plan to Build Wall on Border with Turkey ATHENS — Greece's government says it has finalized plans to extend a wall along its northeast border with Turkey, over concerns that migrants may try to stage...
WorldNews Also reported by •CBC.caIndian Express

