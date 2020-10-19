Global  
 

US charges 6 Russian military intelligence officers over cyberattacks

Deutsche Welle Monday, 19 October 2020 ()
The hackers attacked the 2017 French elections, the 2018 Winter Olympics, the Ukraine's power grid and investigations into a Novichok poisoning, claims the US. They may also have used the destructive NotPetya malware.
