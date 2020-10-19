US charges 6 Russian military intelligence officers over cyberattacks
Monday, 19 October 2020 () The hackers attacked the 2017 French elections, the 2018 Winter Olympics, the Ukraine's power grid and investigations into a Novichok poisoning, claims the US. They may also have used the destructive NotPetya malware.
