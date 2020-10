B.C. emergency officials evaluating tsunami risk after big quake off Alaska coast Monday, 19 October 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

A tsunami warning has been issued for parts of Alaska after a magnitude-7.4 earthquake struck off the coast Monday afternoon. Officials in B.C. say they're still evaluating the threat to local coastlines. 👓 View full article

