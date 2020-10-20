|
Today in History for October 20th
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
Highlights of this day in history: 'Saturday Night Massacre' takes place during Watergate scandal; Gen. Douglas MacArthur returns to Philippines; Jacqueline Kennedy weds Aristotle Onassis; Three Lynyrd Skynyrd members die in plane crash. (Oct. 20)
Douglas MacArthur U.S. Army general in WWI, WWII and Korea (1880-1964)
Saturday Night Massacre October 20, 1973 exits of judiciary officials during the Watergate scandal
Philippines Country in Southeast Asia
Lynyrd Skynyrd American rock band
Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis 35th First Lady of the United States
Aristotle Onassis
