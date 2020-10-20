Today in History for October 20th

There is controversy over a new artificial beach in the Philippine capital, Manila, made from crushed dolomite rock which some people say is bad for the..

Plastics, which are relatively lightweight, strong, and easily molded into various forms—have no doubt revolutionized our everyday lives and provided..

Riot is taking Wild Rift, the mobile version of League of Legends, into open beta on October 27th. The developer announced the news today, noting that it will..

Future will be shaped by those who invest in science, innovation: PM Modi



Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended inaugural function of Grand Challenges Annual Meeting 2020 via video-conferencing on October 18. Microsoft founder Bill Gates also interacted with PM Modi during.. Credit: ANI Duration: 03:22 Published 9 hours ago

Pa. Voter Registration Deadline Is Today



The deadline to register to vote in Pennsylvania is Monday, October 19 at 5:00 p.m. and local groups are helping prospective voters get registered ahead of the deadline. KDKA's Chris Hoffman has the.. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 01:39 Published 11 hours ago