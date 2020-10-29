Global  
 

Today in History for October 29th

Thursday, 29 October 2020
Highlights of this day in history: 'Black Tuesday' on Wall St. as the Great Depression begins; Osama bin Laden admits ordering the Sept. 11th attacks; Suez crisis heats up Mideast; McKinley assassin executed; John Glenn returns to space. (Oct. 29)
 
John Glenn John Glenn American Marine aviator, astronaut and politician


Great Depression Great Depression worldwide economic depression starting in the United States, lasting from 1929 to the end of the 1930s

Osama bin Laden Osama bin Laden Saudi Arabian terrorist and co-founder of al-Qaeda

Suez Canal Suez Canal Canal in Egypt between the Mediterranean Sea and the Red Sea


Middle East Middle East region that encompasses Western Asia and Egypt

