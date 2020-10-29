Today in History for October 29th

Thursday, 29 October 2020 () Highlights of this day in history: 'Black Tuesday' on Wall St. as the Great Depression begins; Osama bin Laden admits ordering the Sept. 11th attacks; Suez crisis heats up Mideast; McKinley assassin executed; John Glenn returns to space. (Oct. 29)
The world’s largest economy suffered its biggest blow since the Great Depression as the Covid-19 pandemic froze almost all the activity, shattered consumer and business spending and reshaped the US presidential election. View on euronews
Speaking to ANI, Director of Cyclone Warning Centre in Visakhapatnam, R Babri spoke about cyclone forecast. He said, "The Deep Depression crossed north Andhra Pradesh coast close to Kakinada today morning. Light to moderate rainfall expected to occur at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places would occur over Telangana." "Deep depression crossed North Andhra Pradesh coast near Kakinada today with sustained winds of 55-65 km/hour. Rain bands are currently seen over coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh and adjoining interior districts," he added.
Hours after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan raised the Kashmir issue in the 75th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 25, India promptly responded to Khan's comments and requested the United Nations for the floor to exercise Right to Reply in response to Pakistan's statements. Indian delegate Mijito Vinito, who had earlier walked out of the hall when Imran Khan's pre-recorded statement was played, presented India's stand. Mijito said, "Leader of Pakistan today called for those who incite hate and violence to be outlawed. But, as he went on, we were left wondering, was he referring to himself? This Hall heard incessant rant of someone who had nothing to show for himself, who had no achievements to speak of, and no reasonable suggestion to offer to world. Instead, we saw lies, misinformation, warmongering and malice spread through this Assembly.""This is the same country that provides pensions for dreaded and listed terrorists out of State funds. The leader, whom we heard today, is the same person who referred to the terrorist Osama Bin Laden as a "Martyr" in his Parliament in July. The same leader who spewed venom today admitted in 2019 in public in US that his country still has about 30,000-40,000 terrorists who have been trained by Pakistan and have fought in Afghanistan and in Indian Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir is integral and inalienable part of India. Only dispute left in Kashmir relates to that part of Kashmir that's still under illegal occupation of Pakistan. We call upon Pak to vacate all those areas that it's in illegal occupation of," he added.
The European Foundation for South Asian Studies, a think-tank based in Amsterdam has exposed Pakistan for harbouring terrorists in its territory during the ongoing 45th Session of the UN Human Rights Council in Genava. In her intervention, Veronica Ekelund, Research Analyst at EFSAS said that Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi have time and again confessed at international platforms that their country shelters terrorists. "Respect for human rights is universal and paramount and applies to all countries, including Pakistan. And, Terrorism inherently undermines the promotion and protection of human rights. Talking to CNN in February 2019, Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi admitted that UN designated Terrorist and Chief of Jaish-e-Mohammad, Masood Azhar, resides in Pakistan. To BBC in March 2019, Mr. Qureshi also confessed that his Government and Jaish-e-Mohammed maintained official contact", Veronica told UN. She added, "In July 2019, Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan told the US Institute of Peace in Washington that his country hosts 40,000 terrorists. In June 2020, Prime Minister Imran Khan referred to Al-Qaeda leader, Osama bin Laden as a "Martyr" in the country's Parliament. Last month, Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs acknowledged the presence of UN Designated Terrorist, Dawood Ibrahim on its territory". Veronica said that Pakistani officials have time and again confessed; the country continues to be a safe haven for terrorists and terrorist organizations. "The UN Security Council's consolidated list of terrorist individuals and entities includes 146 entries from Pakistan. With all due respect, I am compelled to ask. Why is Pakistan still a member of this august Council?", she said in her intervention.