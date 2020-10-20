Global  
 

Rule change: Donald Trump and Joe Biden will be muted for parts of this week's final debate

WorldNews Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
Rule change: Donald Trump and Joe Biden will be muted for parts of this week's final debateThis time, the candidates will get the silent treatment. The microphones of President Donald Trump and Joe Biden will be muted during portions of the final presidential debate Thursday, the organisers said late Monday, in an unusual effort to avoid the unruly spectacle of the candidates' first meeting in Cleveland last month. The debate's rules remain the same: Each candidate will be allotted two minutes to initially answer the moderator's questions. But the Commission on Presidential Debates said it would turn off each candidate's audio feed while his rival had the floor. Once each candidate has delivered his two-minute reply, Trump and Biden, the Democratic nominee, will be allowed to...
 President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden will have their microphones cut off in Thursday’s debate while their rival delivers their opening two-minute answer to each of the debate topics.

