Howie Hawkins: Whatever Happened To Left Solidarity? – OpEd Tuesday, 27 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

In 2004, a number of prominent progressives issued statements calling on people to vote for Democrat John Kerry in the close states and the Green Party candidate in the so-called safe states where the outcome would not be close. In 2020, many of these same people have moved further to the right and call for a vote for Biden... In 2004, a number of prominent progressives issued statements calling on people to vote for Democrat John Kerry in the close states and the Green Party candidate in the so-called safe states where the outcome would not be close. In 2020, many of these same people have moved further to the right and call for a vote for Biden 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources One-on-one interview with the Green Party’s 2020 presidential candidate



If you’ve looked at your ballot recently, you probably noticed there are candidates besides Donald Trump and Joe Biden running for president. One of those candidates, Howie Hawkins of the Green.. Credit: KDVR Duration: 01:56 Published 2 weeks ago Pennsylvania Counties To Print, Send Ballots To Registered Voters Following State Supreme Court Decision



The only thing stopping Pennsylvania counties receiving and sending ballots to registered voters who applied for one is the resolution to a State Supreme Court case removing the Green Party's candidate.. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:31 Published on September 17, 2020

Tweets about this

