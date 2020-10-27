Global  
 

Howie Hawkins: Whatever Happened To Left Solidarity? – OpEd

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 27 October 2020
Howie Hawkins: Whatever Happened To Left Solidarity? – OpEdIn 2004, a number of prominent progressives issued statements calling on people to vote for Democrat John Kerry in the close states and the Green Party candidate in the so-called safe states where the outcome would not be close. In 2020, many of these same people have moved further to the right and call for a vote for Biden...
