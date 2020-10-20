Global  
 

Patrick Mahomes helps Kansas City Chiefs bounce back to beat Buffalo Bills

BBC News Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs bounce back from their loss to the Las Vegas Raiders with a 26-17 win over the Buffalo Bills.
Video Credit: 41 Action News - Published
News video: Chiefs post-game news conference

Chiefs post-game news conference 01:02

 The Kansas City Chiefs speak to the media following a victory over the Buffalo Bills on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.

Buffalo Bills apply to trademark much-beloved 'Bills Mafia' fan moniker

 The NFL's Buffalo Bills applied to trademark the term "Bills Mafia" that was created at a grassroots level by a group of passionate fans.
USATODAY.com

No 'Thursday Night Football' NFL game for Week 6. Here's why.

 The Bills were supposed to be hosting the Chiefs on "Thursday Night Football" for NFL Week 6, but COVID-related schedule changes pushed it to Monday.
USATODAY.com

Tennessee Titans roll Buffalo Bills in first game after COVID-19 outbreak

 The Titans held onto their unbeaten record by running over the Bills in Tennessee's first game since the start of a COVID-19 outbreak.
USATODAY.com

Titans' COVID-19 outbreak: Stage set for Bills game after no more positive tests Tuesday

 It's now official: the Titans are going to play a game Tuesday night vs. the Bills. The Titans had 24 team members test positive since Sept. 24.
USATODAY.com

Rob Baxter: Exeter boss may have England ambition says Chiefs chairman Tony Rowe

 Exeter Chiefs chairman Tony Rowe says director of rugby Rob Baxter's ambition could be to coach England in the future.
BBC News

Le'Veon Bell to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs, per reports

 Three-time Pro Bowl running back Le'Veon Bell -- released by the New York Jets on Tuesday -- is expected to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs.
USATODAY.com
J.J. Watt Reacts to Fans Who Booed the NFL Opener's Moment of Silence [Video]

J.J. Watt Reacts to Fans Who Booed the NFL Opener's Moment of Silence

On Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Houston Texans in the first NFL game of the season.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published

