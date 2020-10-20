|
Mike Pompeo to visit Sri Lanka, Maldives
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
COLOMBO: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Sri Lanka and the Maldives this month, a senior official here said on Tuesday, as America seeks to balance China's growing influence in the region. Pompeo will hold talks in Colombo on October 28, cabinet spokesman and minister Keheliya Rambukwella said....
Mike Pompeo 70th U.S. Secretary of State and former director of the C.I.A.
Harry Dunn's mother urges Joe Biden to 'reconsider US position' on suspect
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:47Published
'Something close' to genocide in China's Xinjiang: WH
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:49Published
New clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh, Pompeo says Turkey makes situation worse
WorldNews
China angered as U.S. names human rights envoy for Tibet
WorldNews
Sri Lanka Island country in South Asia
NZ's next parliament will be most diverse ever
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:26Published
Maldives Island country in the Indian Ocean southwest of India and Sri Lanka
Foreign secretary Harsh Shringla to visit Maldives on November 10
DNA
Watch: India's Dornier aircraft lands in Maldives
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:11Published
India has remained a great friend amid COVID-19 crisis: Maldives Foreign Minister
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:28Published
Keheliya Rambukwella Sri Lankan politician
Colombo Chief port of Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka extends curfew area as new COVID-19 cluster grows
WorldNews
