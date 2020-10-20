Mike Pompeo to visit Sri Lanka, Maldives

Global  
 

Mike Pompeo to visit Sri Lanka, MaldivesCOLOMBO: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will visit Sri Lanka and the Maldives this month, a senior official here said on Tuesday, as America seeks to balance China's growing influence in the region. Pompeo will hold talks in Colombo on October 28, cabinet spokesman and minister Keheliya Rambukwella said....
