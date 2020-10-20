Mike Pompeo to visit Sri Lanka, Maldives

Harry Dunn’s mother urges Joe Biden to ‘reconsider US position’ on suspect



Harry Dunn's mother Charlotte Charles appeals to US presidential candidate JoeBiden to "reconsider the US's position" on her son's alleged killer should hewin the election on November 3. Mrs Charles’s 19-year-old son was killed whenhis motorbike crashed into a car outside a US military base inNorthamptonshire on August 27 last year. The US asserted diplomatic immunityfor suspect Anne Sacoolas following the crash and she was able to return toher home country – despite later admitting she had been driving on the wrongside of the road for 20 seconds before the teenager’s death. US Secretary ofState Mike Pompeo rejected an extradition request for 43-year-old Sacoolasafter the CPS charged her with causing Mr Dunn’s death by dangerous driving –describing the decision as “final”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:47 Published on January 1, 1970