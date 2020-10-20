|
Trump says Sudan to be removed from terrorism list
Tuesday, 20 October 2020 ()
Cairo: President Donald Trump on Monday said Sudan will be removed from the US list of state sponsors of terrorism if it follows through on its pledge to pay $335 million to American terror victims and their families, but some hurt in the attacks weren’t happy with the deal. The move would open the door for the African country to get international loans and aid needed to revive its battered economy and rescue the country’s transition to democracy. The announcement, just two weeks ahead of the US presidential election, also comes as the Trump administration works to get other Arab countries, such as Sudan, to join the UAE and Bahrain’s recent recognition of Israel. Delisting Sudan from the...
