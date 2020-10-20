Global  
 

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones laments 'glaring difference' between Dak Prescott, Andy Dalton

Tuesday, 20 October 2020
In their first game without Dak Prescott, the Cowboys fell flat. Owner Jerry Jones noticed a distinct difference in quarterback play during the loss.
News video: 'The Cowboys' nightmares keeps repeating' — Skip Bayless on Dallas' Wk 6 loss to Cardinals | UNDISPUTED

'The Cowboys' nightmares keeps repeating' — Skip Bayless on Dallas' Wk 6 loss to Cardinals | UNDISPUTED 04:07

 The Dallas Cowboys’ first game without Dak Prescott couldn’t have gone much worse, as Dallas got blown out 38-10 by the Arizona Cardinals last night. Ezekiel Elliott fumbled on back-to-back possessions in the first half that led to quick Cardinals touchdowns, and Andy Dalton threw 2 interceptions...

Ezekiel Elliott takes blame for fumbles, Cowboys' blowout loss: 'I want to say I'm sorry'

 Ezekiel Elliott said he let his Cowboys teammates down by losing two fumbles for the first time his career in Monday's loss to the Cardinals.
USATODAY.com

Cowboys come undone, suffer blowout loss to Cardinals in first game without Dak Prescott

 From Ezekiel Elliott's fumbles to Andy Dalton's woes, nothing seemed to go right for the Dallas Cowboys in their first game without Dak Prescott.
USATODAY.com

'Andy's been Andy': How Dallas Cowboys will forge ahead this NFL season without franchise QB Dak Prescott

 Playing without Dak Prescott for the first time since drafting the QB in 2016, the Cowboys hand the reins to Andy Dalton on Monday.
USATODAY.com
Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Suffers Gruesome Injury [Video]

Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Suffers Gruesome Injury

Football Allstar Dak Prescott suffered a serious injury on Sunday. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback left the field on a cart holding back tears as he raised a fist to the fans. Prescott had suffered a horrific injury during the NFL game against NFC East opponents the New York Giants. Prescott has since undergone surgery to repair a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle. CNN reports that there is no word yet on when Prescott may be returning to the field.

Dak Prescott All Smiles Days After Gruesome Injury, 'I'm In Great Spirits'

 Dak Prescott clearly ain't letting his horrific injury get him down ... the Cowboys QB posted a smiling update Thursday -- vowing to come back stronger than..
TMZ.com

Joe Theismann Wants To Talk To Dak Prescott, Help Him Return From Devastating Injury

 Joe Theismann sustained one of the most devastating injuries in NFL history ... and now the former star QB wants to help Dak Prescott recover from his gruesome..
TMZ.com

Washington QB Alex Smith 'didn't want to scare the hell out of' Dak Prescott after Cowboys QB's ankle injury

 Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith knows about significant lower-body injuries and said he didn't want to scare Dak Prescott.
USATODAY.com

'I believe I'm a starter': After Dak Prescott's season-ending injury, what does Andy Dalton offer Cowboys?

 The Cowboys signed Andy Dalton this offseason to provide a veteran presence behind Dak Prescott. Now he takes over at QB in Dallas' moment of crisis.
USATODAY.com

