Cowboys owner Jerry Jones laments 'glaring difference' between Dak Prescott, Andy Dalton

Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Suffers Gruesome Injury



Football Allstar Dak Prescott suffered a serious injury on Sunday. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback left the field on a cart holding back tears as he raised a fist to the fans. Prescott had suffered a horrific injury during the NFL game against NFC East opponents the New York Giants. Prescott has since undergone surgery to repair a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle. CNN reports that there is no word yet on when Prescott may be returning to the field.

