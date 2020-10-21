Five South Koreans die after getting flu shots, sparking vaccine fears Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ( 2 minutes ago )

: Five people have died after getting flu shots in Seoul : Five people have died after getting flu shots in South Korea in the past week, authorities said, raising concerns over the vaccine's safety just as the seasonal inoculation programme is expanded to head off potential COVID-19 complications. Authorities said there was no reason to believe the deaths were linked to the vaccine but an investigation, including post mortems, was underway. "It makes it hard for us to put out a categorical statement," Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip told a... 👓 View full article

