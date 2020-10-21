Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Five South Koreans die after getting flu shots, sparking vaccine fears

WorldNews Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Five South Koreans die after getting flu shots, sparking vaccine fearsSeoul: Five people have died after getting flu shots in South Korea in the past week, authorities said, raising concerns over the vaccine's safety just as the seasonal inoculation programme is expanded to head off potential COVID-19 complications. Authorities said there was no reason to believe the deaths were linked to the vaccine but an investigation, including post mortems, was underway. "It makes it hard for us to put out a categorical statement," Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip told a...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Seoul Seoul Capital of South Korea

More parents concerned about safety of flu vaccine

 Medical workers prepare to give flu shots at a building of the Korea Association of Health Promotion in Seoul, Tuesday, as medical institutions across the..
WorldNews

Gov't needs to compile data on foreign home buyers

 Apartment complexes in Seoul / Yonhap By Lee Kyung-min The government is being urged to set up a system to compile data on properties owned and traded by foreign..
WorldNews

Provincial universities struggle to recruit freshmen

 By Lee Hyo-jin Provincial universities are struggling to recruit new students amid a steady decline in the college-age population, according to the schools and..
WorldNews

Public tours to Korean border truce village will resume next month

 SEOUL, South Korea — Public tours to the truce village that straddles the tense Korean border will resume next month, officials said Monday, more than a year..
WorldNews

South Korea South Korea Country in East Asia

Intel agrees to sell memory unit for $9 bln [Video]

Intel agrees to sell memory unit for $9 bln

Intel has agreed to sell its NAND memory chip business to SK Hynix Inc for $9 billion in an all-cash deal that would propel the South Korean chipmaker to second in the global rankings. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:01Published

LG’s rollable TV finally goes on sale for $87,000

 GIF by Chris Welch / The Verge

LG has announced that its world-first rollable TV is finally going on sale, albeit in limited fashion. The 65-inch LG..
The Verge
DOJ calls out Russian hacking spree [Video]

DOJ calls out Russian hacking spree

[NFA] The U.S. Justice Department said on Monday it has indicted six Russian intelligence agency hackers for a four-year long hacking spree that included attacks against the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics and 2017 French elections. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:35Published

Related videos from verified sources

Free flu shots offered at Cimarron High School [Video]

Free flu shots offered at Cimarron High School

Today, the Southern Nevada Health District is offering free flu shots at Cimarron High School. It's for adults and children at least six months old. The flu clinic runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:23Published
Doctors continue to urge people to get their flu shot [Video]

Doctors continue to urge people to get their flu shot

Doctors are urging everyone to get their flu shot, but they also want you to know there's a higher dose vaccine. Doctors say the higher dose carries four times the amount of antigens, which helps the..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:38Published
Flu Vaccine Shots Urged For Children This Year [Video]

Flu Vaccine Shots Urged For Children This Year

Naomi Ruchim reports new research shows how important the flu vaccine is at preventing severe illness in children.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:10Published

Tweets about this