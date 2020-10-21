|
Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar set a Twitch streaming record by playing 'Among Us' online
Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez set streaming records on Twitch by playing "Among Us." For the uninitiated, here's what the game's about.
