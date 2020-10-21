Global  
 

Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar set a Twitch streaming record by playing 'Among Us' online

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 21 October 2020 ()
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez set streaming records on Twitch by playing "Among Us." For the uninitiated, here's what the game's about.
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: AOC Starts Twitch Account to Play Among Us and ‘Get Out the Vote’

AOC Starts Twitch Account to Play Among Us and ‘Get Out the Vote’ 01:25

 United States Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is moving online to inspire gamers to vote.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Among Us game watched by 400,000

 More than 400,000 watch Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez play Among Us - one of the most-watched streams ever.
The Countdown: AOC on Twitch, Lesley Stahl and Obama's inspiration

 AOC slays imposters on Twitch to get out the vote and the scene in the most segregated US city.
AOC’s debut Twitch stream is one of the biggest ever

 Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reacts to being chosen to be an impostor during her first live-streamed round of Among Us, moments after saying she hoped..
Catch Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez live tonight on Twitch with HasanAbi and Pokimane

A day after lighting up the internet by announcing she’d joined Twitch and was looking for streamers to play the breakout..
Twitch streamers are getting DMCA takedown notices (again)

Twitch’s music problem has flared up again, with the company sending DMCA warning notices en masse to its..
Fact check: No proof of alleged voter fraud scheme or connection to Rep. Ilhan Omar

 A video from Project Veritas relies on unnamed sources, covert footage and uncorroborated translations from Somali. We rate its claims as false.
AOC will play Among Us with Twitch streamers to encourage voting [Video]

AOC will play Among Us with Twitch streamers to encourage voting

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wants to play Among Us and she’s already been getting requests from prominent Twitch streamers.The congresswoman voiced her interest in playing the party game on Twitch to..

AOC Rips Trump: He Contributed Less in Taxes 'Than Waitresses and Undocumented Immigrants' [Video]

AOC Rips Trump: He Contributed Less in Taxes 'Than Waitresses and Undocumented Immigrants'

A report of President Trump’s tax returns is out, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez came out swinging.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Warns Mitch McConnell Over Supreme Court Vacancy [Video]

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Warns Mitch McConnell Over Supreme Court Vacancy

During a press conference, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez urged Sen. Mitch McConnell to delay replacing Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat.

