Obama Mocks Trump’s Chinese Bank Account: ‘They Would’ve Called Me Beijing Barry’
Thursday, 22 October 2020 () “Can you imagine if I had a secret Chinese bank account?” the former president asked, referring to a recent Times report, as he returned to the campaign trail in Philadelphia to stump for Joe Biden.
