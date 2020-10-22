Global  
 

Obama Mocks Trump’s Chinese Bank Account: ‘They Would’ve Called Me Beijing Barry’

Thursday, 22 October 2020
“Can you imagine if I had a secret Chinese bank account?” the former president asked, referring to a recent Times report, as he returned to the campaign trail in Philadelphia to stump for Joe Biden.
Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Published
News video: Obama, campaigns for Biden, mocks Pres. Trump's reported 'secret' Chinese bank accounts

Obama, campaigns for Biden, mocks Pres. Trump's reported 'secret' Chinese bank accounts 00:30

 While campaigning for former Vice President Joe Biden, President Obama reacts to reports that President Trump has a hidden Chinese bank account.

