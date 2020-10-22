After England tour of Pakistan, THIS County side considering pre-season visit to country
Thursday, 22 October 2020 () England could potentially tour Pakistan for a short tour after 16 years in order to play a couple of Twenty20 Internationals. However, England are not slated to visit Pakistan until October 2022 but already, Pakistan Cricket Board CEO Wasim Khan has said several county teams, including Warwickshire are pondering a pre-season tour...
Today AD brings you to the heart of Miami Beach, FL to visit a $7.1M ultra-luxurious duplex penthouse located in the iconic flamingo pink Portofino Tower. Built in 1997, Italian designer and architect..