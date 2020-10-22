Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Carrie Underwood named top artist at CMT Music Awards

WorldNews Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
Carrie Underwood named top artist at CMT Music AwardsNashville, Tennessee: Carrie Underwood already had the most CMT Music Awards of any artist, but she'll need to make more room on her shelf. The superstar picked up two more trophies for video of the year and female video of the year in a remotely shot awards show. Underwood appeared on video to accept for ‘Drinking Alone’ and thanked fans for voting for her during an unpredictable year when touring ground to a halt because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “This one is all about you guys especially because we again haven't been together but I feel so loved tonight,'' said Underwood. Pop star Gwen...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: Sarah Hyland, Kane Brown & Ashley McBryde On Hosting CMT Music Awards

Sarah Hyland, Kane Brown & Ashley McBryde On Hosting CMT Music Awards 01:57

 This year's CMT Music Awards co-hosts -- Sarah Hyland, Kane Brown, and Ashley McBryde -- admit they're still nervous to take the stage despite the lack of audience. Plus, Dan + Shay reveal they had to do some extra practising because they were forced to postpone their spring arena tour.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Carrie Underwood Carrie Underwood American country music singer

2020 CMT Music Awards: 5 highlights from a show in the 'great outdoors'

 Michael Jordan and the Bulls, Tom Brady with Bill Belichick — some dynasties seem unstoppable. Enter: Carrie Underwood at the CMT Music Awards.
USATODAY.com
Miranda Lambert Leads The Pack With Seven 2020 CMA Award Nominations [Video]

Miranda Lambert Leads The Pack With Seven 2020 CMA Award Nominations

The nominees for the 54th annual County Music Association Awards were announced on Tuesday. Miranda Lambert leads the pack with seven nominations, followed by Luke Combs with six. The two entertainers are nominated for entertainer of the year. Other nominees for the night's top prize include Eric Church, Carrie Underwood, and Keith Urban. According to CNN, the evening's winners will be announced on Wednesday, November 11, on ABC.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:30Published

CMT Music Awards

Singer Ashley McBryde on her first time hosting the CMT Music Awards

 Country star Ashley McBryde is co-hosting the 2020 CMT Music Awards. She joins "CBS This Morning" live from Nashville to discuss her first-time hosting gig...
CBS News

Nashville, Tennessee Nashville, Tennessee State capital and consolidated city-county in Tennessee, United States

How to watch the final presidential debate

 The debate will be moderated by Kristen Welker of NBC News at Belmont University in Nashville, and topics include​ the coronavirus pandemic and climate change.
CBS News

Trump and Biden take different campaign approaches ahead of debate

 President Trump continues holding campaign rallies while his Democratic opponent Joe Biden is not on the trail as he prepares for Thursday's debate. CBSN..
CBS News
Trump rallies in Nevada ahead of final debate [Video]

Trump rallies in Nevada ahead of final debate

President Donald Trump implored supporters in Nevada on Sunday to cast ballots early in a state he narrowly lost in 2016, while Democrat Joe Biden urged North Carolina residents to "go vote today," as the final presidential debate looms later this week. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:27Published

Tennessee Tennessee State in the central southeastern United States

Race for the White House: Five questions as Trump and Biden prepare for final debate

 United States President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival, former Vice-President Joe Biden, meet on the debate stage for the second and final time tomorrow..
New Zealand Herald

Voting across the US live updates: Poll workers prep for bad behavior; more than a million NY voters deemed inactive

 Pennsylvania can count absentee ballots until Nov. 6. Tennessee poll worker turned away a BLM voter. Latest news on voting around the US.
USATODAY.com

A federal court says Tennessee can’t require first-time voters to appear in person at the polls.

 A federal court exempted first-time voters in Tennessee from having to appear in person at the polls if they registered online or by mail.
NYTimes.com

Tennessee poll worker fired after turning away voters in Black Lives Matter shirts, masks

 A poll worker at the Dave Wells Community Center in Memphis was fired after turning away voters wearing 'Black Lives Matter' gear. Another worker quit shortly..
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

2020 Streamy Awards: Justin Bieber, Rihanna & More Snag Nominations| Billboard News [Video]

2020 Streamy Awards: Justin Bieber, Rihanna & More Snag Nominations| Billboard News

The 2020 Streamy Awards are nearing and we just got hit with the nominations for the YouTube awards show. Some of music's big names were included on the list, like Justin Bieber, Rihanna Jason Derulo..

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:28Published
BTS Tops Billboard Artist 100 Chart For 11th Total Week, Dominates Global Charts | Billboard News [Video]

BTS Tops Billboard Artist 100 Chart For 11th Total Week, Dominates Global Charts | Billboard News

The ARMY has been showing plenty love to BTS as they are continuing chart domination on our Artist 100 and Global charts. BTS rises 2-1 on the latest Billboard Artist 100 chart, reigning as the top..

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:22Published
Enrique Iglesias will be honoured as the Top Latin Artist of All Time at the 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards [Video]

Enrique Iglesias will be honoured as the Top Latin Artist of All Time at the 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Enrique Iglesias will be honoured as the Top Latin Artist of All Time at the 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:58Published

Related news from verified sources

Two injured Alabama players remain questionable for Tennessee game

 Nick Saban provided an update Wednesday evening.
Upworthy

NFL Week 7 Predictions: Our Picks Against the Spread

 A matchup of 5-0 teams in Tennessee is the week’s main event. But keep your eyes on a potential upset in Arizona as Kyler Murray leads his upstart Cardinals...
NYTimes.com

Carrie Underwood named top artist at CMT Music Awards

Carrie Underwood named top artist at CMT Music Awards Nashville, Tennessee: Carrie Underwood already had the most CMT Music Awards of any artist, but she'll need to make more room on her shelf. The superstar picked...
WorldNews


Tweets about this