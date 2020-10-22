Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Covid: US gives full approval for antiviral remdesivir drug

BBC News Thursday, 22 October 2020 ()
The drug will be given to patients in hospitals, but the UN health agency says it has little effect.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Published
News video: FDA approves remdesivir as a treatment for COVID-19 patients in hospital

FDA approves remdesivir as a treatment for COVID-19 patients in hospital 00:53

 The antiviral drug remdesivir is the first and only drug approved for COVID-19 treatment in the U.S.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Photos show orange skies, towering smoke over Colorado wildfires as concerns mount over air quality

 The pollution may be masking the spread of COVID-19, Gov. Jared Polis warned. Meanwhile, Rocky Mountain National Park has completely closed.
USATODAY.com

Covid 19 coronavirus: FDA approves first drug: antiviral remdesivir

 US regulators on Thursday approved the first drug to treat Covid-19: remdesivir, an antiviral medicine given to hospitalised patients through an IV.The drug,..
New Zealand Herald

In California: COVID-19 keeps killing people, many are farmworkers

 Plus: State revenue is up, severe weather expected back in the Bay, social media execs are under fire and a little something to cheer you up.
 
USATODAY.com

United Nations United Nations Intergovernmental organization

UN Chief: conflicts must stop to prevent COVID

 UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is calling for a ceasefire on conflicts around the world to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (Oct. 22)
 
USATODAY.com

Libyan sides agree to no military escalation following UN talks

 Representatives from eastern and western Libya agreed to maintain calm on the front lines, open transport links and look at securing the flow of oil as talks..
WorldNews

Principle of self-determination continues to be deliberately misused by particular delegation: India slams Pak at UN

 In a thinly-veiled reference to Pakistan, India said the principle of self-determination continues to be "deliberately misinterpreted and misused" by a..
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this