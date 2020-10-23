Global  
 

Explained - How Manish Pandey systematically tore apart Rajasthan Royals' bowlers in IPL 2020 win

DNA Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
Manish Pandey was the star for Sunrisers Hyderabad with a blazing 83 off 47 balls which included eight sixes as he helped David Warner's team to a comfortable win by eight wickets with 11 balls to spare. The method employed by Manish Pandey was a combination of aggression which threw the Rajasthan Royals bowlers off their line...
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: IPL 2020: RR vs SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad aim to come to winning ways against Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2020: RR vs SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad aim to come to winning ways against Rajasthan Royals 03:55

 David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad would be looking to come to winning ways as they take on Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals and keep themselves in the hunt of IPL 2020. Rajasthan are coming from a big win while Hyderabad suffered a defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders in a Super Over match.

