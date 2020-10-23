Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, public health officials give update on COVID-19
Friday, 23 October 2020 (
10 minutes ago) Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, ministers and public health officials provide update on COVID-19.
Video Credit: HuffPost Canada - Published
21 hours ago
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised "sunny ways" back in 2015 when his Liberals won a majority mandate. Flash forward five years later with a minority government and his party has hit some road blocks in 2020 for far.
Looking At The Crises Trudeau's Liberals Have Faced In 2020 04:03
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Rideshare in the age of COVID
Carpooling in the age of COVID. Health officials in at least two states are warning that sharing a ride could increase your chances of catching the virus.
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:48 Published 19 hours ago
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this