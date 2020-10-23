|
Ireland suspends extradition treaty with Hong Kong
Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
Ireland has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong due to concerns over national security legislation that Beijing imposed on the semi-autonomous state this summer. China implemented the legislation, aimed at cracking down on anti-mainland sentiment, in Hong Kong in June, a move that led to weeks of civil unrest with thousands taking to the streets to show their displeasure. The legislation...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Ireland Island in north-west Europe divided into the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland
Facebook moderators in Dublin reportedly forced to work in office despite lockdownIllustration by William Joel / The Verge
Facebook moderators working as independent contractors in Dublin say they’re required to work in the..
The Verge
Ship crew rescued in dramatic scene off Irish coast
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:38Published
KFC to create 5,400 jobs in the UK and IrelandKFC says it plans to add 5,400 jobs in the UK and Ireland by the end of 2020, despite many of its outlets being in areas affected by Covid restrictions. The fast..
WorldNews
How might the Six Nations pan out?
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:12Published
Hong Kong Special administrative region of China
China warns UK not to offer citizenship to Hong Kong residentsThe UK plans to offer a path to citizenship to many in Hong Kong after Beijing's new security law.
BBC News
Thailand protest: Why young activists are embracing Hong Kong's tacticsThailand’s activists are increasingly adopting methods used last year by demonstrators in Hong Kong.
BBC News
Hong Kong airline to cut thousands of jobs amid pandemic
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:04Published
Cathay Pacific to cut 5,900 jobs
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:33Published
Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China
Trump vs Biden, who's better for India? The China, economy, climate factors
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 09:57Published
Shanghai-Beijing railway to adopt floating price systemThe high-speed railway between Shanghai and Beijing will adopt a floating ticket price system, Beijing-Shanghai High Speed Railway Co Ltd announced on Friday...
WorldNews
Xi touts China's sovereignty on war anniversary
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:27Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this