Ireland suspends extradition treaty with Hong Kong

WorldNews Friday, 23 October 2020 ()
Ireland suspends extradition treaty with Hong KongIreland has suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong due to concerns over national security legislation that Beijing imposed on the semi-autonomous state this summer. China implemented the legislation, aimed at cracking down on anti-mainland sentiment, in Hong Kong in June, a move that led to weeks of civil unrest with thousands taking to the streets to show their displeasure. The legislation...
