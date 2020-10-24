Dodgers get revenge, Walker Buehler tosses gem in Game 3 of World Series vs. Rays

Rays' Ji-Man Choi Makes History in Game 2 Win Over Dodgers The Tampa Bay Rays beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-4 in Game 2 Wednesday night to tie the World Series 1-1.

Brandon Lowe homers twice, Rays hold off Dodgers to even World Series The Rays and Dodgers are tied in the World Series after Brandon Lowe finally busted out in Game 2. Story: https://bit.ly/3obZEH3

Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin only 1.1 innings in Game 2, leaving six Los Angeles relievers responsible for getting 23 outs.

Nick Anderson, in his second big-league season, has been one of Tampa Bay's most important pitchers in 2020.

Mike Zunino is the Catcher for the Tampa Bay Rays, and he graduated from Mariner High School in 2009. So Fox 4 talked to his high school coaches to learn what makes Zunino stand out. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 02:22 Published 15 hours ago

