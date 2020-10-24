Global  
 

Dodgers get revenge, Walker Buehler tosses gem in Game 3 of World Series vs. Rays

USATODAY.com Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
Walker Buehler, who didn't allow a hit until the fifth inning, dominated Game 3, striking out 10 Rays' batters. Dodgers take 2-1 World Series lead.
News video: Dodgers Stadium hosted a drive-in watch party for Game 1 of the World Series.

Dodgers Stadium hosted a drive-in watch party for Game 1 of the World Series. 01:16

 Dodgers Stadium opened its parking lot and hosted fans for a drive-in World Series watch party between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays.

