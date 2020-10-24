|
Dodgers get revenge, Walker Buehler tosses gem in Game 3 of World Series vs. Rays
Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
Walker Buehler, who didn't allow a hit until the fifth inning, dominated Game 3, striking out 10 Rays' batters. Dodgers take 2-1 World Series lead.
