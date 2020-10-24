Global  
 

Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz nearly perfect as Badgers roll Illinois in Big Ten opener

Saturday, 24 October 2020
Making his first college start, Graham Mertz completed 20-of-21 passes for five touchdowns as Wisconsin rolled Illinois in the Big Ten's opener.
News video: Mertz, No. 14 Wisconsin rout Illinois 45-7 in Big Ten opener

Mertz, No. 14 Wisconsin rout Illinois 45-7 in Big Ten opener 00:45

 Graham Mertz threw five touchdown passes to match the Wisconsin record in his first career start and the No. 14 Badgers beat Illinois 45-7 on Friday night to open the pandemic-delayed Big Ten football season.

