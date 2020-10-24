|
Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz nearly perfect as Badgers roll Illinois in Big Ten opener
Saturday, 24 October 2020 ()
Making his first college start, Graham Mertz completed 20-of-21 passes for five touchdowns as Wisconsin rolled Illinois in the Big Ten's opener.
