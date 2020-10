AFL Grand Final 2020 - Geelong Cats fans in Geelong Saturday, 24 October 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

The Geelong Cats take on Richmond Tigers in the AFL Grand Final on Saturday 24 October 2020 at the Gabba in Brisbane. It is the first time the AFL Grand Final has been played outside of the MCG due to COVID-19 restrictions.. Cats supporters in Geelong today get ready for tonight's final. 👓 View full article