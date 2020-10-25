|
Best photos from the 2020 World Series: Dodgers vs. Rays
Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
Check out the top shots from the 2020 World Series, featuring the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays
From TBA to center stage: World Series Game 4 starters Julio Urias, Ryan Yarbrough turn flexibility into strengthA pair of lefties will make the first World Series starts of their careers when the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays match up on Saturday.
USATODAY.com
Dodgers stroll to win against Rays to take 2-1 World Series leadThe Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-2 to take a 2-1 lead in Major League Baseball's best-of-seven World Series.
BBC News
As Dodgers take command of World Series, they find key to October success: 'Put pride to the side'The Dodgers have rewritten their recent October narratives of flailing. Game 3 showed they have a collection of elite offensive performers.
USATODAY.com
Dodgers get revenge, Walker Buehler tosses gem in Game 3 of World Series vs. RaysWalker Buehler, who didn't allow a hit until the fifth inning, dominated Game 3, striking out 10 Rays' batters. Dodgers take 2-1 World Series lead.
USATODAY.com
Rays' Randy Arozarena ties MLB record for home runs in a postseason, breaks Derek Jeter's rookie hits markRandy Arozarena's eighth home run of the 2020 postseason tied him with Barry Bonds, Carlos Beltran and Nelson Cruz for baseball's record.
USATODAY.com
