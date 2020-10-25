Best photos from the 2020 World Series: Dodgers vs. Rays

A pair of lefties will make the first World Series starts of their careers when the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays match up on Saturday.

The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-2 to take a 2-1 lead in Major League Baseball's best-of-seven World Series.

The Dodgers have rewritten their recent October narratives of flailing. Game 3 showed they have a collection of elite offensive performers.

Walker Buehler, who didn't allow a hit until the fifth inning, dominated Game 3, striking out 10 Rays' batters. Dodgers take 2-1 World Series lead.

Randy Arozarena's eighth home run of the 2020 postseason tied him with Barry Bonds, Carlos Beltran and Nelson Cruz for baseball's record.

Rays Catcher Mike Zunino graduated from Mariner High School in Cape Coral in 2009. He's now in World Series, playing for the Rays.

John Smoltz joins Colin Cowherd to talk the World Series after the Tampa Bay Rays tied up the series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Smoltz talks how dynamic a player like Mookie Betts has been for the Dodgers.