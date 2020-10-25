Global  
 

Best photos from the 2020 World Series: Dodgers vs. Rays

USATODAY.com Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
Check out the top shots from the 2020 World Series, featuring the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Rays' Ji-Man Choi Makes History in Game 2 Win Over Dodgers

Rays' Ji-Man Choi Makes History in Game 2 Win Over Dodgers 00:56

 The Tampa Bay Rays beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-4 in Game 2 Wednesday night to tie the World Series 1-1.

From TBA to center stage: World Series Game 4 starters Julio Urias, Ryan Yarbrough turn flexibility into strength

 A pair of lefties will make the first World Series starts of their careers when the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays match up on Saturday.
USATODAY.com

Dodgers stroll to win against Rays to take 2-1 World Series lead

 The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-2 to take a 2-1 lead in Major League Baseball's best-of-seven World Series.
BBC News

As Dodgers take command of World Series, they find key to October success: 'Put pride to the side'

 The Dodgers have rewritten their recent October narratives of flailing. Game 3 showed they have a collection of elite offensive performers.
USATODAY.com

Dodgers get revenge, Walker Buehler tosses gem in Game 3 of World Series vs. Rays

 Walker Buehler, who didn't allow a hit until the fifth inning, dominated Game 3, striking out 10 Rays' batters. Dodgers take 2-1 World Series lead.
USATODAY.com

Rays' Randy Arozarena ties MLB record for home runs in a postseason, breaks Derek Jeter's rookie hits mark

 Randy Arozarena's eighth home run of the 2020 postseason tied him with Barry Bonds, Carlos Beltran and Nelson Cruz for baseball's record.
USATODAY.com

Southwest Florida Native in World Series with Tampa Bay Rays [Video]

Southwest Florida Native in World Series with Tampa Bay Rays

Rays Catcher Mike Zunino graduated from Mariner High School in Cape Coral in 2009. He's now in World Series, playing for the Rays.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:59Published
John Smoltz: 'When you see a guy like Mookie Betts, you see a difference maker' | THE HERD [Video]

John Smoltz: 'When you see a guy like Mookie Betts, you see a difference maker' | THE HERD

John Smoltz joins Colin Cowherd to talk the World Series after the Tampa Bay Rays tied up the series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Smoltz talks how dynamic a player like Mookie Betts has been for..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 00:57Published
Rays player in World Series has SWFL roots [Video]

Rays player in World Series has SWFL roots

Southwest Florida baseball fans have been following Shane McClanahan's career since he played at Cape Coral High School, where he was named MVP. Fox 4 spoke with the coach who helped train him at the..

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:55Published

Hunter Renfrow blasts a homer to put Rays within one in the 5th inning

Hunter Renfrow blasts a homer to put Rays within one in the 5th inning Hunter Renfroe hit his 2nd postseason home run when he blasts one to left field to put the Tampa Bay Rays within one of the Los Angeles Dodgers, 3-2 for Game 4...
FOX Sports

USATODAY.com Also reported by •FOX Sports

Brandon Lowe clubs three-run homer, puts Rays on top, 5-4, in World Series Game 4

Brandon Lowe clubs three-run homer, puts Rays on top, 5-4, in World Series Game 4 With his Tampa Bay Rays trailing 4-2 in the sixth inning of World Series Game 4, second baseman Brandon Lowe clobbered a three-run homer which gave his team a...
FOX Sports


Hollywood96k

Kyle RT @BNightengale: And here comes Nick Anderson: Independent ball, a criminal record and a dream: Rays' Nick Anderson took 'crazy path' to t… 2 minutes ago

BNightengale

Bob Nightengale And here comes Nick Anderson: Independent ball, a criminal record and a dream: Rays' Nick Anderson took 'crazy path… https://t.co/h7hWM4hgVy 10 minutes ago

dmhennen

Dan Hennen RT @BNightengale: Independent ball, a criminal record and a dream: #Rays ' Nick Anderson took 'crazy path' to the World Series https://t.co… 2 hours ago

BNightengale

Bob Nightengale Independent ball, a criminal record and a dream: #Rays ' Nick Anderson took 'crazy path' to the World Series… https://t.co/3b88e4xxJC 11 hours ago