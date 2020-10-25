Global  
 

Rays win Game 4 on wild walk-off, even World Series vs. Dodgers

USATODAY.com Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
The Rays pulled off one of the wildest finishes in World Series history, stunning the Dodgers, 8-7, and evening the World Series at 2-games apiece.
Best photos from the 2020 World Series: Dodgers vs. Rays

 Check out the top shots from the 2020 World Series, featuring the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays
USATODAY.com

From TBA to center stage: World Series Game 4 starters Julio Urias, Ryan Yarbrough turn flexibility into strength

 A pair of lefties will make the first World Series starts of their careers when the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays match up on Saturday.
USATODAY.com

Dodgers stroll to win against Rays to take 2-1 World Series lead

 The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 6-2 to take a 2-1 lead in Major League Baseball's best-of-seven World Series.
BBC News

As Dodgers take command of World Series, they find key to October success: 'Put pride to the side'

 The Dodgers have rewritten their recent October narratives of flailing. Game 3 showed they have a collection of elite offensive performers.
USATODAY.com

