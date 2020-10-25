Adele sings and jokes about weight loss as she hosts Saturday Night Live



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Adele English singer-songwriter Adele shows off American accent in first promo for SNL hosting debut



Adele nailed her American accent as she joked around with Kate McKinnon and H.E.R. in the first promo for her highly-anticipated Saturday Night Live hosting debut. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:50 Published now Adele to host Saturday Night Live



Adele will make a big return to the spotlight next week when she hosts U.S. sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:54 Published on January 1, 1970 You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Adele Addresses Weight Loss & Status of Upcoming Album in 'SNL' Monologue! Adele is making her debut as host of Saturday Night Live! The 32-year-old is hosting the sketch comedy series on Saturday (October 24) live from New York City....

Just Jared 3 hours ago





Tweets about this