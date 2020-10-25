|
Adele sings and jokes about weight loss as she hosts Saturday Night Live
Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
The star also tells the audience "my album's not finished" as she presents the US sketch show.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Adele English singer-songwriter
Adele shows off American accent in first promo for SNL hosting debut
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
Adele to host Saturday Night Live
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:54Published
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this