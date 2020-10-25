Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

After another World Series gut punch, Dodgers can't ponder what-ifs: 'Ain't no time to hang our heads'

USATODAY.com Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
It would be folly to suggest that the ghosts of playoffs past returned to haunt the Dodgers in Game 4 of the World Series.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) - Published
News video: Brandon Lowe ignites Rays offense, evens series with Dodgers

Brandon Lowe ignites Rays offense, evens series with Dodgers 01:08

 What I'm Hearing: USA TODAY Sports' Bob Nightengale explains that while Brandon Lowe had been struggling at the plate, the Tampa Bay Rays never lost faith in their second baseman who delivered in a big way in Game 2.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

World Series Championship of Major League Baseball

'That was insane': Rays stun Dodgers in Game 4 with epic World Series finish

 The Rays stunned the Dodgers in Game 4 of the World Series with a walk-off victory to even the series 2-2.
USATODAY.com

Rays level World Series with win in final play of game four

 The Tampa Bay Rays level the World Series after clinching a dramatic 8-7 win against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the final play of game four.
BBC News

Dodgers' Kenley Jansen sets painful World Series record with fourth blown save

 Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen has endured some major stumbles in the Fall Classic; his blown save in Game 4 put him in a dubious class by himself.
USATODAY.com

Rays win Game 4 on wild walk-off, even World Series vs. Dodgers

 The Rays pulled off one of the wildest finishes in World Series history, stunning the Dodgers, 8-7, and evening the World Series at 2-games apiece.
USATODAY.com

Los Angeles Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers Major League Baseball team in Los Angeles, California


Related videos from verified sources

Rays' Ji-Man Choi Makes History in Game 2 Win Over Dodgers [Video]

Rays' Ji-Man Choi Makes History in Game 2 Win Over Dodgers

The Tampa Bay Rays beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-4 in Game 2 Wednesday night to tie the World Series 1-1.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published
John Smoltz: 'When you see a guy like Mookie Betts, you see a difference maker' | THE HERD [Video]

John Smoltz: 'When you see a guy like Mookie Betts, you see a difference maker' | THE HERD

John Smoltz joins Colin Cowherd to talk the World Series after the Tampa Bay Rays tied up the series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Smoltz talks how dynamic a player like Mookie Betts has been for..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 00:57Published
Rays player in World Series has SWFL roots [Video]

Rays player in World Series has SWFL roots

Southwest Florida baseball fans have been following Shane McClanahan's career since he played at Cape Coral High School, where he was named MVP. Fox 4 spoke with the coach who helped train him at the..

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:55Published

Related news from verified sources

World Series: Dodgers take Game 1 in rout of Rays

 Clayton Kershaw pitched six dominant innings and Cody Bellinger and Mookie Betts homered as the Dodgers won Game 1 of a surreal World Series played amid the...
Newsday Also reported by •CBS SportsWashington PostBBC SportUSATODAY.comUpworthy

Rays offense wakes up in Game 2 to even World Series against Dodgers

 Brandon Lowe hits two home runs to lead the Rays offense in Game 2 of the World Series en route to a 6-4 win against the Dodgers. Series is tied 1-1.
USATODAY.com

Dodgers star Mookie Betts on home run robbery, return to the World Series with MLB on FOX crew

Dodgers star Mookie Betts on home run robbery, return to the World Series with MLB on FOX crew Hear what Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts had to say about his robbery of a would-be Freddie Freeman home run in NLCS Game 7 and how excited he is to...
FOX Sports


Tweets about this