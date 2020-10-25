Global  
 

Late Murphy free-kick earns Newcastle point at Wolves

BBC News Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
Jacob Murphy's late free-kick for Newcastle cancels out Raul Jimenez's brilliant opener in a lacklustre encounter at Molineux.
Jimenez strike earns Wolves win at Leeds

 Striker Raul Jimenez scores with a deflected shot as Wolves hit Leeds with a sucker-punch to earn victory at Elland Road.
BBC News

Deflected Jimenez strike earns Wolves win at Leeds

 Striker Raul Jimenez scores with a deflected shot as Wolves hit Leeds with a sucker-punch to earn victory at Elland Road.
BBC News

