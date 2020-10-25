Late Murphy free-kick earns Newcastle point at Wolves

Wolves: 2020/21 season in preview



A look ahead to Wolves' year, as Nuno Espirito Santo's side look to break intothe elusive top six, The Molineux men looked to be competing for a ChampionsLeague place last season, but fell out of the European places after a longcampaign.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:48 Published on January 1, 1970