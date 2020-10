You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Pompeo holds talks over Nagorno-Karabakh crisis



The foreign minsters of Armenia And Azerbaijan are in Washington to meet with U.S. secretary of state Mike Pompeo over the ongoing fighting taking place over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. Adam.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:17 Published 2 days ago Nagorno-Karabakh: Civilians bear brunt of conflict's devastation



In Azerbaijan, thousands of people have been forced to leave their homes as people on both sides of the conflict suffer. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:20 Published 3 days ago Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Armenians step up to volunteer



Despite truce, Azerbaijan and Armenia blame each other for the continued clashes over disputed territory. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:39 Published 5 days ago

