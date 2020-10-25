Global  
 

Chilling find shows how Henry VIII planned every detail of Boleyn beheading

WorldNews Sunday, 25 October 2020 ()
Chilling find shows how Henry VIII planned every detail of Boleyn beheadingIt is a Tudor warrant book, one of many in the National Archives, filled with bureaucratic minutiae relating to 16th-century crimes. But this one has an extraordinary passage, overlooked until now, which bears instructions from Henry VIII explaining precisely how he wanted his second wife, Anne Boleyn, to...
