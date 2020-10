Australia Says Female Passengers on Qatar Flight Got Invasive Medical Exams Monday, 26 October 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Women told officials they had been pulled from a Sydney-bound flight in Doha, strip-searched and examined to see if they had recently given birth after an abandoned newborn was found in an airport bathroom. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Qatar condemned for "disturbing" exams of women passengers Australia condemns treatment of female passengers who were subjected to invasive examinations.

CBS News 2 days ago





Tweets about this