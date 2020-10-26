Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amy Coney Barrett, Mike Pence, Tropical Storm Zeta: 5 things to know Monday

USATODAY.com Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Amy Coney Barrett is poised to become the ninth Supreme Court justice, Tropical Storm Zeta expected to develop into a hurricane and more things to start your Monday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Tropical Storm Zeta Could Become Hurricane

Tropical Storm Zeta Could Become Hurricane 00:27

 Tropical Storm Zeta Could Become Hurricane

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mike Pence Mike Pence 48th vice president of the United States

Coronavirus updates: Mexico health officials acknowledge higher death toll; UK police to enforce Wales travel ban; US deaths top 225K

 Mexico health officials report higher death toll. VP Mike Pence won't adjust schedule despite staff outbreak. Wales travel ban. Latest COVID news.
 
USATODAY.com
Harris: Pence should 'take our lead' amid WH virus outbreak [Video]

Harris: Pence should 'take our lead' amid WH virus outbreak

A new coronavirus outbreak at the White House involving Vice President Mike Pence's staff comes as the United States reported a near-record number of new cases on Saturday (October 24).

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:47Published

CBS Weekend News, October 25, 2020

 At least 5 aides to Vice President Pence test positive for coronavirus; Trick-or-treating in the age of COVID
CBS News

Amy Coney Barrett Amy Coney Barrett United States federal judge

How women have changed the face of the Supreme Court

 As a final vote on judge Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation is expected to take place this week, she would become only the fifth woman to serve on the Supreme..
CBS News
Senate one step away from Barrett confirmation [Video]

Senate one step away from Barrett confirmation

[NFA] The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate on Sunday moved closer to a final confirmation vote expected Monday on President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, just over a week before Election Day. Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:40Published

'Totally irresponsible': Dems criticize Pence presiding over Amy Coney Barrett vote after aides contract COVID-19

 "As vice president, I'm president of the Senate. And I'm gonna be in the chair because I wouldn't miss that vote for the world," Pence said Saturday.
USATODAY.com

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

With a little more than a week until Election Day, Trump and Biden make closing pitches on ‘60 Minutes.’

 Even before the interviews with the candidates aired, they attracted attention, in Mr. Biden’s case because of comments on the Supreme Court, and in Mr...
NYTimes.com

Trump and Biden are interviewed on‘60 Minutes.’ They offer very different visions.

 The “60 Minutes” interviews with the candidates attracted early attention, in Mr. Biden’s case because of comments on the Supreme Court, and in Mr...
NYTimes.com

Joe Biden: The 60 Minutes 2020 Election Interview

 The former vice president talks with Norah O’Donnell about the pandemic, taxes, the Supreme Court, and the “stark” differences between himself and..
CBS News

Joe Biden on expanding the Supreme Court

 Under pressure from his party to consider increasing the number of justices, Biden says that if elected, he’d form a commission to study and advise on..
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sen. Lisa Murkowski Now Says She Will Vote 'Yes' To Confirm Amy Coney Barrett [Video]

Sen. Lisa Murkowski Now Says She Will Vote 'Yes' To Confirm Amy Coney Barrett

Chicago Judge Amy Coney Barrett is picking up another senator's vote to confirm her to the Supreme Court.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:32Published
Ahead of vote, Mitch McConnell touts Amy Coney Barrett as an 'outstanding' SCOTUS nominee [Video]

Ahead of vote, Mitch McConnell touts Amy Coney Barrett as an 'outstanding' SCOTUS nominee

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called SCOTUS nominee Amy Coney Barrett "extraordinary."

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:50Published
Schumer slams GOP advancing Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation process so close to election [Video]

Schumer slams GOP advancing Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation process so close to election

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer slams Republicans for advancing Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation process so close to election day.

Credit: USA Today News (International)     Duration: 00:57Published

Related news from verified sources

SC stays Madhya Pradesh HC order on political gatherings

 The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Madhya Pradesh high court order which put various conditions in holding physical gatherings by political parties for...
IndiaTimes

Barrett Likely to be Confirmed to US Supreme Court Monday    

 Conservative judge would establish 6-3 majority on nation’s highest court
VOA News Also reported by •The Wrap

Joe Biden: The 60 Minutes 2020 Election Interview

 The former vice president talks with Norah O'Donnell about the pandemic, taxes, the Supreme Court, and the "stark" differences between...
Upworthy


Tweets about this