|
Amy Coney Barrett, Mike Pence, Tropical Storm Zeta: 5 things to know Monday
Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Amy Coney Barrett is poised to become the ninth Supreme Court justice, Tropical Storm Zeta expected to develop into a hurricane and more things to start your Monday.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Mike Pence 48th vice president of the United States
Coronavirus updates: Mexico health officials acknowledge higher death toll; UK police to enforce Wales travel ban; US deaths top 225KMexico health officials report higher death toll. VP Mike Pence won't adjust schedule despite staff outbreak. Wales travel ban. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com
Harris: Pence should 'take our lead' amid WH virus outbreak
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:47Published
CBS Weekend News, October 25, 2020At least 5 aides to Vice President Pence test positive for coronavirus; Trick-or-treating in the age of COVID
CBS News
Amy Coney Barrett United States federal judge
How women have changed the face of the Supreme CourtAs a final vote on judge Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation is expected to take place this week, she would become only the fifth woman to serve on the Supreme..
CBS News
Senate one step away from Barrett confirmation
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:40Published
'Totally irresponsible': Dems criticize Pence presiding over Amy Coney Barrett vote after aides contract COVID-19"As vice president, I'm president of the Senate. And I'm gonna be in the chair because I wouldn't miss that vote for the world," Pence said Saturday.
USATODAY.com
Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States
With a little more than a week until Election Day, Trump and Biden make closing pitches on ‘60 Minutes.’Even before the interviews with the candidates aired, they attracted attention, in Mr. Biden’s case because of comments on the Supreme Court, and in Mr...
NYTimes.com
Trump and Biden are interviewed on‘60 Minutes.’ They offer very different visions.The “60 Minutes” interviews with the candidates attracted early attention, in Mr. Biden’s case because of comments on the Supreme Court, and in Mr...
NYTimes.com
Joe Biden: The 60 Minutes 2020 Election InterviewThe former vice president talks with Norah O’Donnell about the pandemic, taxes, the Supreme Court, and the “stark” differences between himself and..
CBS News
Joe Biden on expanding the Supreme CourtUnder pressure from his party to consider increasing the number of justices, Biden says that if elected, he’d form a commission to study and advise on..
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this