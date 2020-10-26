Melania Trump to hit campaign trail in Pennsylvania

Shug Knight 👑 RT @Yamiche: Jared Kushner, who has repeatedly criticized BLM protests, did it again today and said this about black people and President T… 9 seconds ago

Alana Benson RT @aawayne: NEWS: Jared Kushner says Black people must "want to be successful" in order for his father-in-law's policies to help them. (K… 31 seconds ago

Marie Menard RT @YahooNews: White House senior adviser Jared Kushner criticized athletes and others who have protested against U.S. racism on social med… 51 seconds ago

I Doubt It Podcast RT @Dollemore: Rich White Turd (Jared Kushner) Says Black Americans are "Complaining" & Need to Want Success More! https://t.co/yW8RGzjYdm 1 minute ago

Deborah Sue Dennis RT @donwinslow: Dear Black People Jared Kushner says to stop complaining. Jared Kushner says you do not have a right to complain. Jared… 1 minute ago

Gramma's 4 BIDEN #BlueWave RT @GrandpaSnarky: Black people must 'want to be successful' Jared Kushner says. https://t.co/nvugssdXt9 via @MailOnline 1 minute ago

Beth Joy 🌹⏳ Social Justice Warrior NYC 🦸🏻‍♀️ This is what an out-of-touch with true reality slumlord says... https://t.co/3sZfaRidrO 1 minute ago