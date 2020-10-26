Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Melania Trump to hit campaign trail in Pennsylvania

WorldNews Monday, 26 October 2020 ()
Melania Trump to hit campaign trail in PennsylvaniaFirst lady Melania Trump will campaign for her husband in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, her first such appearance in several months. Melania Trump will headline a campaign event in Atglen, Pa., that will be moderated by former White House counselor Kellyanne ConwayKellyanne Elizabeth ConwayPence adviser Marty Obst tests positive for COVID-19 Documents show Trump campaign...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Trump, Biden Back On Campaign Trail As Election Day Approaches

Trump, Biden Back On Campaign Trail As Election Day Approaches 02:16

 A day after their final debate, both candidates are on the campaign trail in the final sprint to Election Day; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Melania Trump Melania Trump First Lady of the United States

The Melania Trump body double conspiracy theory explained

 In the build-up to the 2020 election a political...
WorldNews

President Trump, first lady host ‘Halloween at the White House’

 WASHINGTON — Less than a week before Halloween, President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump transformed the South Portico facing the South Lawn into a..
WorldNews

Melania Trump, president host hundreds at socially distant Halloween celebration

 President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump played host Sunday to hundreds of kids as part of a Halloween celebration at the White House.
USATODAY.com
Trumps greet trick-or-treaters [Video]

Trumps greet trick-or-treaters

US President Donald Trump and wife Melania have greeted trick-or-treaters. Theannual event took place at a heavily decorated White House.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:40Published

Pennsylvania Pennsylvania State in the northeastern United States

Trump slams Biden energy plans in Pennsylvania

 President Donald Trump is focusing on challenger Joe Biden's policies on energy as he campaigns in Pennsylvania. Trump claims that Biden would "abolish the..
USATODAY.com
Donald Trump on Biden: He's a pathetic candidate [Video]

Donald Trump on Biden: He's a pathetic candidate

US President Donald Trump answers questions from the media as he arrives inAllentown, Pennsylvania, ahead of his campaign rally.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published

The Election May Hinge on Pennsylvania. Can the Polls Get the State Right?

 Polling averages show Joseph R. Biden Jr. with a lead in Pennsylvania, but surveys can’t account for possibilities like voter suppression.
NYTimes.com
Trailing Biden, Trump ramps up rallies [Video]

Trailing Biden, Trump ramps up rallies

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump is taking his campaign on the offense, holding a rally in New Hampshire on Sunday despite polls showing the state leaning significantly toward Democratic candidate Joe Biden. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:08Published

Atglen, Pennsylvania Atglen, Pennsylvania Borough in Pennsylvania, United States


Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Donald Trump mocks Joe Biden for calling him 'George'

 Donald Trump mocked Joe Biden for mistakenly calling him "George" during a televised campaign event and accused the US media of helping his Democratic rival "get..
New Zealand Herald

Trump administration offers conflicting messages on COVID-19 pandemic

 The Trump administration is delivering conflicting messages about fighting the coronavirus pandemic, with only eight days to go until Election Day. CBSN..
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tucson Mayor expresses concern about impact of Trump rally on local COVID numbers [Video]

Tucson Mayor expresses concern about impact of Trump rally on local COVID numbers

Romero says Trump campaign hasn't discussed fee for security from TPD

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 02:35Published
Presidential Candidates Targeting Battleground States [Video]

Presidential Candidates Targeting Battleground States

The presidential candidates continue to try to win over voters, especially in battleground states, in their final full week on the campaign trail; Tom Hanson reports for CBS2.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:56Published
'Mini Trumps' steal show at WH Halloween [Video]

'Mini Trumps' steal show at WH Halloween

Unlike years prior where the first couple would hand out candy to trick-or-treaters, U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania presided over a 2020 White House Halloween costume parade where..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:32Published

Related news from verified sources

News24.com | Biden accuses Trump of giving up in Covid fight

 US presidential challenger Joe Biden on Sunday accused Donald Trump of giving up in the fight against Covid-19 as the president faced a new outbreak in his team,...
News24 Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldNaturalNews.comFT.com

Fauci Says White House Has Been Controlling His Media Appearances, He Was ‘Absolutely Not’ Surprised Trump Got Covid, And That Trump Ad Made Him ‘Really Ticked Off’

Fauci Says White House Has Been Controlling His Media Appearances, He Was ‘Absolutely Not’ Surprised Trump Got Covid, And That Trump Ad Made Him ‘Really Ticked Off’ Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke candidly in a 60 Minutes interview about his experiences with President Donald Trump on the Coronavirus Task Force.
Mediaite Also reported by •USATODAY.comCBS 2

Review: Sacha Baron Cohen's silly, scattershot 'Borat 2' takes aim at Trump, COVID

 From President Donald Trump to COVID-19, nothing is safe from Sacha Baron Cohen's satire in the scattershot sequel 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.'
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

LeviiSayWhat

Shug Knight 👑 RT @Yamiche: Jared Kushner, who has repeatedly criticized BLM protests, did it again today and said this about black people and President T… 9 seconds ago

LaniBeno

Alana Benson RT @aawayne: NEWS: Jared Kushner says Black people must "want to be successful" in order for his father-in-law's policies to help them. (K… 31 seconds ago

Anais126

Marie Menard RT @YahooNews: White House senior adviser Jared Kushner criticized athletes and others who have protested against U.S. racism on social med… 51 seconds ago

IDoubtItPodcast

I Doubt It Podcast RT @Dollemore: Rich White Turd (Jared Kushner) Says Black Americans are "Complaining" & Need to Want Success More! https://t.co/yW8RGzjYdm 1 minute ago

DeborahSueDenn2

Deborah Sue Dennis RT @donwinslow: Dear Black People Jared Kushner says to stop complaining. Jared Kushner says you do not have a right to complain. Jared… 1 minute ago

GiGi4Biden

Gramma's 4 BIDEN #BlueWave RT @GrandpaSnarky: Black people must 'want to be successful' Jared Kushner says. https://t.co/nvugssdXt9 via @MailOnline 1 minute ago

BethPapaleo

Beth Joy 🌹⏳ Social Justice Warrior NYC 🦸🏻‍♀️ This is what an out-of-touch with true reality slumlord says... https://t.co/3sZfaRidrO 1 minute ago

Cerberu44846233

Cerberus Jared Kushner says Black Americans need to 'want to be successful' in viral Fox interview https://t.co/sBuc4LaFdN… https://t.co/QzENCJQMHx 2 minutes ago